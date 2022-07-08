Our View: A more perfect union

You’d think, in the wake of our nation’s anniversary of independence, that our country has never been more divided.

The U.S. Supreme Court decisions last month on guns and abortion highlighted the chasm between right versus left. The series of hearings by the Jan. 6 committee is alternatively hardening your stance that the former president must stand trial on his accusations, or that his enemies are using any means necessary to tarnish his image.

Add to this a senseless shooting in a Chicago suburb that had some people racing to social media in their attempts to tag the suspect with a political label. Never mind the tragedy. Just ensure the shooter is linked to a political belief other than your own.

Viewed through this lens, there’s no mistaking that we’re the divided states. Hopelessly broken, impossible to repair.

Or so you might think if you only watch cable news and haunt Facebook.

Narrow the national lens until it’s focused on Nevada City’s July Fourth parade. Maybe it was the joy of not being under pandemic restrictions that brought people out. It might have been the strangely cooler weather, unexpected this time of year.

But it probably was a great parade meant to highlight love of country and pride in citizenship.

A lot of work went into this event. The planning and payment of entry fees, the time investment of decorating the floats and the community passion required to make this a success. All these combined into a symbol of what’s right with our country.

But that doesn’t wash away all the bad. What nation could ever truthfully boast that it’s free of crime, hunger, homelessness and thousands of other ills that plague society and our pocketbooks? Even if some impossible utopia could be attained, there would still be unpopular people in power.

Leave the utopias to the poets and storybooks. Regular folks have problems to address.

We’d argue it’s how we address those issues that define us, not the issues themselves. We tackle those problems on the local, state and national level, with our personal amount of control and influence waning as the stages grow larger.

Few of us will stand on the national and international stage. It’s probably for the best. Those actors often have large, unwieldy ideas, and egos to match.

Draw that lens back in, if you would, and glance at what we can achieve right here at home. And, in small ways, already have achieved.

The crowd in Nevada City clapped for the Democrats as their parade entry went past. They clapped for the Republicans, too. The street party that followed featured people from both sides of the aisle. People from all conceivable ideologies cheered for the band. They raised their glasses, Americans, celebrating the birth of an experiment few thought would last this long.

With all that’s happening in this country, can we keep celebrating?

Ask the Nevada City residents and council members about their efforts to give a part of the land that once belonged to the Nisenan Rancheria back to the tribe. Ask the Grass Valley residents and their council about the closure of Mill Street and how it’s affecting business and traffic.

Ask supervisors, pro-cannabis and anti-pot folks, the cannabis alliance, the unhappy residents dealing with the smell of nearby grows, the people legally employed in a regulated cannabis market — ask them what they think of the years after the 2016 failure of Measure W.

Messy, filled with meetings and lots of hard feelings. But out of it we got a workable cannabis ordinance, brought some people out of the black market and are now working toward a legitimate, legal cannabis market.

Many people aren’t happy about it, but they live with it, because hard compromise is how we maintain this county and country.

Some folks a few years ago didn’t care for a strong federal government, so they compromised and got a few footnotes tacked onto the main rule book, hoping to secure individual rights for themselves and those who followed.

And now we, the ones holding the torch lighted all those years ago, better make sure we hold it high and never drop it.

We do it for ourselves, our children, and in the hope that, together, we can form a more perfect union.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com