Norton Lehner: Facing a dilemma over ‘black market’ cannabis

In April, 2018, several advertisements appeared in The Union, paid for by the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, comparing the “Black Market” culture to a “Regulated Market” culture, and proclaiming that “People who were once shunned as criminals taking money from the community … will surface as respectable tax-paying citizens.”

At that time I wrote (Other Voices, May 5, 2018): “It is clear that the Cannabis Alliance failed to recognize that those who for decades ignored Federal, State and local law (i.e., the Black Market) will continue to do so under any provisions of a new ordinance (i.e., the Regulated Market). These are the same people! Their goal is to continue to produce as much of their product as possible, without regard for any ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors.”

Further, I asked: “Is anyone really naïve enough to believe that the people in the Black Market culture will magically change their spots and become pillars of our society as members of the Regulated Market culture?” The answer is apparently “Yes, we are that naïve!” We are apparently willing to live the lie that proclaims that the cannabis community has emerged as a respectable commerce in Nevada County.

The truth is in the numbers. On Jan. 23, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors conducted a workshop to assess the effectiveness of the current cannabis ordinance. Significant findings reported:

1. The county estimates that there are between 3,500 and 4,000 grows.

2. Only 89 permit applications have been submitted, of which 38 have been approved.

3. The county’s Cannabis Compliance Division has a budget of $421,574, with expenses this year estimated at $483,035.

4. The Division projected $54,150 in permit fees. Actual fees collected: $27,074.

5. Projected tax revenue for 2019-2020: $60,000. Actual tax collected: $250.

6. Projected tax revenue for 2020-2021 is $210,000 (Good luck with that).

7. Nearly half of marijuana grow complaints cannot be verified because of active obstruction by the growers.

In the end, the members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors are faced with a dilemma: whether to leave our county’s doors open to a lawless culture; or to pass an ordinance that has teeth, and protects those of us who see the arguments of the Cannabis Alliance for what they are: utter nonsense.

The latter choice, of course, requires a tough response by members of law enforcement and our courts to sign up to vigorously penalize those who continue to ignore the law.

Norton Lehner lives in Grass Valley.