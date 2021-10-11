Norton Lehner: Climate or population crisis?

No one can disagree with the commentary in Dr. Pete Sabey’s Other Voices column appearing in The Union on Oct. 2. Sabey is, however, simply repeating (albeit more forcefully) what others have been saying for years. There is little new news in his comments.

Too few want to hear it, and too many are ignoring the root cause. The observables of the reality of climate change are wildfires, rising temperatures, extreme weather, rising oceans, shrinking glaciers, extinction of species, etc. These are, however, merely symptoms of the root cause.

What Sabey does not mention is that climate change is partly a natural phenomenon and partly due to human activity. We can’t do much about the natural side. Mother Nature will prevail.

Sabey mentions human activities contributing to the problem: massive deforestation, dependence on fossil fuels, etc., but offers no solution other than to “immediately stop all extraction from the ground.” His assertion that Big Oil has resisted change ignores the fact that we, the people, are demanding what Big Oil continues to produce.

The human-activity impact is exacerbated by the fact that there are now 8 billion of us on the planet. Numerous estimates of “carrying capacity” (maximum population the Earth can sustain) are around 8 billion (some say more, others say less), so we are at the cross roads.





To have any chance to save the planet, we must change the conversation from “climate control” to “population control.”

In truth, we must address the issue of population reduction. Either we, the people, will achieve population reduction gracefully, or Mother Nature will achieve it catastrophically. The choice is ours.

Or, more accurately, the choice is yours, since I will be making my contribution to population reduction in the next decade or two, along with more than 100,000 centenarians in the United States when that time comes.

Norton Lehner lives in Grass Valley.