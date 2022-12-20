Nicky Perry: PG&E problems

The power has been out today here in Grass Valley only affecting around 222 people, myself included for more than 4 hours now. It will not be restored until tomorrow at noon. This is the 6th power outage this year & PG&E per usual are taking their time restoring it.

It was a clear beautiful day today, no rain, no snow, no harsh winds & as reported early this afternoon by my neighbor, a tree had crashed into a power line. This is not something that takes hours to restore let alone more than 12, yet it took PG&E a full four hours to determine the cause.

Back in the Midwest during blizzards, -20 degree weather, power companies can easily fix blown transformers in less than 4 hours, so why does PG&E take advantage of Grass Valley residents and not do their due diligence to fix the problem abruptly?

Well, I unfortunately know why. There have been instances during other power outages where I have seen PG&E workers sitting in their vehicles watching movies on their phones, drinking beer, chatting amongst their coworkers etc. They do this as they get paid by the hour and know that they can take advantage of Grass Valley residents’ patience and trusting nature.

I was told via PG&E customer service that they would be working on this throughout the night however I know all too well that’s either simply not the case or they will be sitting idly in their cars as it does not take 12 hours to remove a tree and fix a power line.

In California we have grown accustomed to believing whatever they tell us but as a Midwest transplant I can promise you this is all a lie. It is time we stand up for ourselves and hold PG&E accountable. In the last few years they have caused fires and blamed them on harmless generators, done mass power shutdowns for little to no reason, and taken hours to fix simple issues.

As of right now we are not dealing with a blown transformer, which has happened this year multiple times and taken around 5-6 hours to fix, this is a much simpler problem, with no harsh weather conditions and somehow is estimated to take upwards of almost 20 hours to fix.

I have neighbors with newborn babies that are crying as their families are unable to warm bottles for them. Children unable to eat anything but snacks due to the fact the oven is inoperable.

I understand that it is hard times for many, but PG&E workers need to do their jobs instead of taking advantage of a situation to earn extra money before Christmas. We pay for our electricity and more importantly, we pay for it to actually work.

With that being said, I truly believe PG&E & all of their activities need to be closely monitored by the city to ensure that these issues do not occur as well as an official investigation regarding why their team is beyond incompetent.

This is either due to workers simply taking advantage like the incidents I mentioned above, or PG&E not willing to pay workers overtime. Whatever the case may be it needs to be dealt with as myself and many others here in Grass Valley, have officially had enough of their excuses.

Nicky Perry

Grass Valley