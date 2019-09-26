Nicky Feinstein: Insurers need to cover pediatric hearing aids

My parents are residents of Nevada City and I grew up there.

My 2-year-old daughter, Emry, was born with a connective tissue disorder called Stickler Syndrome, which can affect hearing, vision, and joints. At 5 months old, doctors confirmed she had severe and moderate-severe bilateral sensorineural hearing loss.

She was fitted with hearing aids at 7.5 months old and the $6,000 cost for her aids were covered by my private insurance. Her world changed completely from the first time they were turned on. She turned to our voices for the first time, became interested in toys that made noise, and started to explore all of the everyday sounds that a hearing person might take for granted.

My husband and I both worked full time, which meant Emry was in day care for most of the day. The environment was loud, as is expected with multiple children, music, toys, etc. By 18 months old, Emry was significantly delayed in her spoken language because she was not able to access speech clearly in this type of environment. Knowing how critical language acquisition is before the age of 3, we decided it would be best for our daughter if I left my full-time job so I could provide the additional one-on-one support she needed.

Families across California are forced to either pay these high out of pocket expenses or worse, forego hearing aids for their children all together.

She began to thrive and it has been the best decision we could have ever made for her. However, it wasn’t until after leaving my job that I learned 90% of private insurance companies in California do not cover hearing aids. My husband’s insurance coverage, that we now relied on, fell into this 90% majority. I was completely baffled.

How are newborn hearing tests required for every baby born in our state, yet there are no solutions offered to correct this fundamental problem? A problem that could result in lasting social, emotional, developmental, and behavioral effects.

If a child can’t see, they receive glasses to correct their vision. Why would they not receive hearing aids that are also covered by that same private insurance? My daughter asks for her hearing aids and her glasses every single morning when she wakes up, because they significantly impact on her daily life. She doesn’t want to miss a minute and she shouldn’t have to.

No child should have to.

Hearing aids cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000 per ear and need to be replaced every three to four years as a child grows and technology changes. Families across California are forced to either pay these high out of pocket expenses or worse, forego hearing aids for their children all together. Legislation was re-introduced by Assemblyman Richard Bloom earlier this year, to mandate coverage for pediatric hearing aids. This legislation had been introduced twice before and was shut down both times.

An incredible coalition of parents and professionals formed to back AB 598, called Let California Kids Hear, and we have been busy supporting every step of the way. AB 598 just recently passed unanimously on both the Assembly floor and Senate floor, so it’s now on Gov. Newsom’s desk for consideration.

We are urging people to please contact Governor Newsom to support this bill.

Nicky Feinstein grew up in Nevada City. She currently lives in Granite Bay.