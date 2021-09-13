Nevada County medical providers: Please get vaccinated

Dear Nevada County:

We are your medical providers. You have honored us by entrusting your lives to us, as well as the lives of your loved ones.

We are also your neighbors, your friends, and your relatives. We share with you a deep love of this region and of our communities. Like you, we dream of a safe, COVID-19 free future.

Please get vaccinated.

We ask this out of our sincere concern for you. As your medical providers, and as the people with whom you have worked, played, laughed, and cried, we must admit that we are tired. We are tired of the suffering, pain, and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated.





We have studied the data, and we have seen the benefits of the vaccination with our own eyes. The vaccines are well- tested, very safe, and highly effective.

Yes, masking must continue, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant, but nothing is as important as being vaccinated. You’ve trusted us with every other aspect of your health. Please trust us with this.

We have been immunized and have encouraged our family members to do the same. We are not asking you to do anything that we have not already done. Please, for the sake of our community — the young, the old and all the in-betweens — get vaccinated.

Please schedule your vaccine appointment by contacting your physician or by visiting http://myturn.ca.gov/ .

Michael Andya, MD, Internal Medicine

Valeska Armisen, MD, Family Medicine

Ingrid Bauer, MD, MS, Internal Medicine

Mara Berezniak, DO, Family Medicine

Sarah Bland,FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Adam Borruso, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Todd Bouchier, MD, Family Medicine

Joseph Britton, MD, Emergency Medicine

Andrew Burt, MD, Family Medicine

Claudia Canturin, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Andrew Chang, MD, Gastroenterology

Nathan C. Claydon, MD, MBA, FACP, Internal Medicine

Shawni L. Coll, DO, FACOG, Obstetrics/Gynecology

Desire Coniglio, APRN, Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse

Polly Conley, PNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Marlowe Dieckman, MD, MPH,Family Medicine

Scott Dzurella, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Garrett M Eckerling, MD, Family Medicine

Brian Evans, MD, FACEP, CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Jill Fitzpatrick, MD, Family Medicine

Shari Fox, MD, Psychiatry

Julie Garchow, MD, Family Medicine

Connie Gaulter, MD, Family Practice

Glenn Gookin, MD, PhD, Family Medicine

Karina Gookin, MD, Family Medicine

Raj Grewal, MD,, Geriatric Medicine

Andrea Harris, MD, Urgent Care

Kenneth Harris, MD, Anesthesiology

Pete Harris, MD, Pediatrics

Roger Hicks, MD, Emergency Medicine

Eric Holtrop, MD, Internal Medicine

Thomas Jacobs, DPM, Podiatry

William Jornlin, MD, Family Medicine

Jeff Kane, MD, Cancer Counseling

Scott Kellermann, MD, MPH&TM, Public Health

Jacob Kopp, MD, MS, EMT-P, Internal Medicine

John W. Lace, MD, FCCP, Pulmonology

Bruce V. Lattyak, MD, Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology

Winni Loecsh, MD, Family Medicine

Robert Lowe, MD, Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases

Heather Lucas-Ross, MD, Family Medicine

Richard Malek, MD, Psychiatry

Sharon McIntyre, MD, Family Medicine

Maria Mendez, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Brad Miller, MD, Internal Medicine

Megan Mulligan, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Michael Mulligan, MD, Family Medicine

Trevor L. Nichols, PA-C, Physician Assistant

Huy Nguyen, DO, Family Medicine

Benjamin Oldach, DO, MPH, Family Medicine

Natalia Orozco, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Arthur Paniagua, PA, Physician Assistant

Jon Pritchett, MD, Family Medicine

Sara Rittenhouse, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner

Jeffrey M. Rosenburg, MD, MBA, MA, FACS, Thoracic Surgery

Sara Shaked, MD, Family Medicine

Alinea Stevens, MD, MPH, Family Medicine

Dean Tomlin, MD, Family Medicine

Lynn Wittekind, PA, Physician Assistant

Sarah Woerner, MD, Pediatrics

Peter Van Houten, MD, Family Medicine

Stephen Waterbrook, MD, FACS, General Surgery

Pa Soua Xiong, MD,Family Medicine