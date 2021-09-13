Nevada County medical providers: Please get vaccinated
Dear Nevada County:
We are your medical providers. You have honored us by entrusting your lives to us, as well as the lives of your loved ones.
We are also your neighbors, your friends, and your relatives. We share with you a deep love of this region and of our communities. Like you, we dream of a safe, COVID-19 free future.
Please get vaccinated.
We ask this out of our sincere concern for you. As your medical providers, and as the people with whom you have worked, played, laughed, and cried, we must admit that we are tired. We are tired of the suffering, pain, and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated.
We have studied the data, and we have seen the benefits of the vaccination with our own eyes. The vaccines are well- tested, very safe, and highly effective.
Yes, masking must continue, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant, but nothing is as important as being vaccinated. You’ve trusted us with every other aspect of your health. Please trust us with this.
We have been immunized and have encouraged our family members to do the same. We are not asking you to do anything that we have not already done. Please, for the sake of our community — the young, the old and all the in-betweens — get vaccinated.
Please schedule your vaccine appointment by contacting your physician or by visiting http://myturn.ca.gov/.
Michael Andya, MD, Internal Medicine
Valeska Armisen, MD, Family Medicine
Ingrid Bauer, MD, MS, Internal Medicine
Mara Berezniak, DO, Family Medicine
Sarah Bland,FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Adam Borruso, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Todd Bouchier, MD, Family Medicine
Joseph Britton, MD, Emergency Medicine
Andrew Burt, MD, Family Medicine
Claudia Canturin, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Andrew Chang, MD, Gastroenterology
Nathan C. Claydon, MD, MBA, FACP, Internal Medicine
Shawni L. Coll, DO, FACOG, Obstetrics/Gynecology
Desire Coniglio, APRN, Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse
Polly Conley, PNP, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Marlowe Dieckman, MD, MPH,Family Medicine
Scott Dzurella, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Garrett M Eckerling, MD, Family Medicine
Brian Evans, MD, FACEP, CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Jill Fitzpatrick, MD, Family Medicine
Shari Fox, MD, Psychiatry
Julie Garchow, MD, Family Medicine
Connie Gaulter, MD, Family Practice
Glenn Gookin, MD, PhD, Family Medicine
Karina Gookin, MD, Family Medicine
Raj Grewal, MD,, Geriatric Medicine
Andrea Harris, MD, Urgent Care
Kenneth Harris, MD, Anesthesiology
Pete Harris, MD, Pediatrics
Roger Hicks, MD, Emergency Medicine
Eric Holtrop, MD, Internal Medicine
Thomas Jacobs, DPM, Podiatry
William Jornlin, MD, Family Medicine
Jeff Kane, MD, Cancer Counseling
Scott Kellermann, MD, MPH&TM, Public Health
Jacob Kopp, MD, MS, EMT-P, Internal Medicine
John W. Lace, MD, FCCP, Pulmonology
Bruce V. Lattyak, MD, Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology
Winni Loecsh, MD, Family Medicine
Robert Lowe, MD, Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases
Heather Lucas-Ross, MD, Family Medicine
Richard Malek, MD, Psychiatry
Sharon McIntyre, MD, Family Medicine
Maria Mendez, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Brad Miller, MD, Internal Medicine
Megan Mulligan, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Michael Mulligan, MD, Family Medicine
Trevor L. Nichols, PA-C, Physician Assistant
Huy Nguyen, DO, Family Medicine
Benjamin Oldach, DO, MPH, Family Medicine
Natalia Orozco, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Arthur Paniagua, PA, Physician Assistant
Jon Pritchett, MD, Family Medicine
Sara Rittenhouse, FNP, Family Nurse Practitioner
Jeffrey M. Rosenburg, MD, MBA, MA, FACS, Thoracic Surgery
Sara Shaked, MD, Family Medicine
Alinea Stevens, MD, MPH, Family Medicine
Dean Tomlin, MD, Family Medicine
Lynn Wittekind, PA, Physician Assistant
Sarah Woerner, MD, Pediatrics
Peter Van Houten, MD, Family Medicine
Stephen Waterbrook, MD, FACS, General Surgery
Pa Soua Xiong, MD,Family Medicine
