Natalie Adona: Top 5 reasons to vote early in Nevada County

Even though polls show that most people know how they’ll vote, many wait until the last minute to cast their ballot. In Nevada County, early voting begins 29 days before Election Day.

While many of you won’t want to cast a ballot right away (I understand — you should do your research and feel good about the choices you make), you might wonder what the value is in voting early.

Here are my top 5 reasons why you should cast your vote before Election Day:

1. You have all the tools you need to vote. Seriously!

The information is at your fingertips. Your state and county voter information guides have arrived, and each are chock-full of information that you can use to make your choices.

You get a “crib sheet.” The county voter information guide has your sample ballot inside it. Use it to practice marking your ballot, take notes — it’s yours to keep!

You get a ballot delivered to you. Official ballots go in the mail to all registered voters on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. They should arrive at your home later that week.

You can come in to vote. The Elections Office will be open for voting starting Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Our vote centers will also be available, starting on February 22.

You can drop off your ballot. Vote-by-mail drop boxes will be available for you to drop your ballot off. You can also drop off at a vote center when they’re opened.

Once your research is done, what reason is there to wait?

2. The earlier the vote, the shorter the line. So, if you’re one of those citizens who likes to vote in person, the longer you wait to cast a ballot, the more likely it is that you’ll have to stand in line. Of course, we’ll help you no matter when you want to come in. And maybe waiting in line is your thing! (I’m guessing it’s not the most fun thing you could be doing, though.)

3. You’ll have a head start on any unexpected surprises. Most people don’t experience any issues when they vote. However, sometimes problems with registration happen. And for some people who are registered without a party preference, you might wonder why you have a ballot without presidential candidates on it. Why be caught off guard at the last minute? Check your voter registration now! https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

4. You can proudly check voting off your to-do list. Life’s busy, but voting is more convenient than ever. You can:

Vote-by-mail (postage is paid!)

Vote in person a vote center

Drop your ballot off at a vote center

Drop your ballot in a drop box

Starting on Feb. 22, 2020, the Rood Center in Nevada City and Truckee Town Hall will be open on the weekends leading up to the election.

We made it so that voting can fit your schedule!

5. You’ll have bragging rights with your friends and family. You’ll even get an “I Voted” sticker in the mail. Last one to the ballot box has to buy dinner for everyone!

Have any questions? Need some assistance with voting early? Let us know, we’re here to help:

Phone: 530-265-1298

Toll free: 888-395-1298

TTY: 530-265-1335

Email: elections.mail@co.nevada.ca.us

Physical address: 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 210, Nevada City, CA 95959 (8am-5pm, Monday through Friday)

For a list of vote center locations, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2898/Vote-Center-Locations

For a list of drop box locations, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2899/Drop-Box-Locations

For more about crossover voting in a Presidential Primary, visit https://www.theunion.com/opinion/columns/natalie-adona-tis-the-season-for-crossover-voting/

Natalie Adona is assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters in Nevada County.