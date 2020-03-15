Natalie Adona: Services provided by the Clerk-Recorder’s Office in light of coronavirus concerns

Unless you’re completely off-the-grid, you’ve probably heard that the World Health Organization recently declared the COVID-19 virus, also known as “coronavirus,” a pandemic.

Though the risk of infection appears to be small in the U.S. for the time being, and no cases have yet been reported in Nevada County, several have expressed concern about being in public spaces. Federal, state, and local authorities have recommended, among other things, to practice social distancing — in other words, staying away from publicly frequented areas like work, sports matches, and concerts. Recommendations range from working at home or accessing services online when possible.

The Nevada County Clerk-Recorder offers a wide array of public services, most of which can be accessed by means other than in-person contact. As civil servants, we in the Clerk-Recorder’s Office would like for concerned citizens to understand their options if they require our services and would like to practice social distancing.

If you need recording services, vital records, or would like to request information or copies of records that our office maintains, we highly encourage residents to exercise the following options:

Recording services: The Clerk-Recorder’s Office records a wide array of documents, including but not limited to deeds and liens. We accept documents by US mail, in person, and electronically via pre-approved title companies.

Requesting Recorded Documents: Searching our index for a recorded document dating back to 1987 is easy and can be found at this link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/283/Search-or-Request-Recorded-Documents. We accept requests via phone, email, fax, or in person. For service by the next business day, please make all requests before 1 p.m.

Vital Records: Birth, marriage, and death certificates are vital records. We accept requests by US mail, email, and fax. Please note that your request must be notarized for our office to complete your request, unless you make your request in person in our office. More about vital records can be found at this link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2236/Vital-Requests.

Marriage Licenses: Marriage licenses cannot be processed remotely. To obtain a marriage license or conduct a marriage ceremony, you must come to our office in person and we will be glad to serve you. Marriage services are offered between 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Any wedding parties of 4 or more will have a ceremony conducted outside. More information about marriage licenses can be found at this link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/282/Public-Marriage-License-Requirements.

Fictitious Business Names: For those who operate a business, we accept requests to establish or renew a Fictitious Business Name via US mail or in person. More about Fictitious Businesses can be found at this link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/263/Fictitious-Businesses.

Fees: All our services require a fee — we accept cash, credit, and personal checks. A schedule of fees can be found at this link: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/318/Recorder-Fee-Schedule-PDF?bidId=.

Natalie Adona is assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters for Nevada County.