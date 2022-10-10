Nancy Peirce: Upcoming general election candidates forum

As we approach this year’s general election on November 8, voters in Nevada County are beginning to become familiar with candidates running for local contested offices. While most people rely on print media to inform their choices in local races, it’s generally less common to have an opportunity to actually see and hear local candidates in a forum setting where attendees will be able to ask candidates their own unscreened questions.

While all offices, whether national, state, or local, are important, races at the local level don’t always get the attention they deserve. Much like a minor sports league, local candidates frequently go on to become our representatives at the state and national level. This was the case when local NUJHSD board member, the late Dr. Sam Aanestad, became our State Assembly Representative and later State Senator, serving in both seats for many years. He then ran to replace Rep. Wally Herger when the Congressman retired. Truckee resident, Supervisor Richard Anderson, served on the Truckee Town Council, and as Mayor for a period of time, prior to being elected as county supervisor to represent the 5th District. Additionally, our current State Assembly Representative, Megan Dahle, was a member and president of her local school board prior to running for and winning a state office.

With the importance of local races in mind, the Nevada County Tea Party is pleased to host a forum for the upcoming general election candidates on the evening of October 13. The forum will take place at the Robinson Conference Center, 293 Lower Grass Valley Road, Nevada City. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. All candidates for the contested school board races have been invited as well as the candidates for the 3rd District Supervisor race.

It’s been several years since there’s been a contested race for the Area 6 seat on the Sierra College Board of Trustees. This year Nancy Palmer, 28-year incumbent, and Carolyn Bronson, former President, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District, will be vying for this position. Area 6 is a geographical area that encompasses most of Western Nevada County and the trustees have important policy and fiscal oversight as Sierra College continues to grow.

The other school board races are: Chicago Park School District with 4 candidates—3 incumbents and one new challenger are vying for 3 seats; Pleasant Ridge Union School District with two incumbents and two challengers vying for 3 seats. The Nevada Joint Union High School District has 3 area contested seats and 6 candidates. There are 2 candidates vying for the Area 1 seat [Nevada City]. There are two candidates vying for Area 2 seat [Grass Valley]—1 appointed incumbent and a challenger. Area 5 seat [South Nevada County] is being sought by two challengers because the incumbent is not seeking re-election.

The mission of NCTP is to provide educational opportunities for Nevada County citizens regarding fiscal responsibility, limited government, free markets, and individual responsibility. These concepts are non-partisan and have been the precepts of NCTP since its inception in 2009. The NCTP does not and never has endorsed candidates, but instead provides opportunities for all candidates to speak directly to the public. This forum provides a venue for the candidates to demonstrate their goals and objectives, and if elected, how they plan to work for the betterment of the community during their term of office.

Ballots from the Nevada County election’s office will likely be mailed out and in voter’s mailboxes in the few days just prior to the forum. The NCTP encourages all to participate in this non-partisan civic event on October 13 before marking their ballots. Bring questions to learn about the local candidates and then exercise the ultimate civic duty by voting. Future generations, both children and grandchildren, rely on informed voters to put qualified leadership in all elected positions.

You can find information on the upcoming forum and other NCTP events at the website, http://www.nevadacountyteaparty.org

Nancy Peirce is president of the Nevada County Tea Party.