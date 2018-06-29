Nancy Garcia: Collapse of civility dangerous for us, our country

Why is it OK to not serve someone because of their political affiliation but not OK to discriminate against race or creed of customers?

Why is it OK for a past president to put children, who crossed the border illegally, in caged detention cells, but not OK for a sitting president to house them in a safe, secure and caring environment?

The immigration laws were created by Congress, not the president. It will take Congress to change them.

Why is it OK and encouraged by the liberal press and others to downplay or disparage anything our current president does, frequently spewing outright lies and misinformation? Whatever happened to reporting verified facts?

In my years as a voting adult, I have never, and I mean never, heard such horrible things said about a sitting president. It doesn't matter which party you are affiliated with, it is just disgusting, degrading and undeserved.

He has already accomplished more in 500 days than any other sitting president.

President Trump signed the tax reform bill providing $5.5 billion in cuts and repealed the Obamacare mandate. In his first year he increased the GDP above 3 percent, created over 1.7 million new jobs and cut unemployment to 4.1 percent. Black and Hispanic unemployment are at an all time low. The Dow Jones reached record highs and a rebound in economic confidence reached a 17-year high. He made it possible for women-owned businesses to receive $500 million in SBA loans.

He signed an executive order requiring that two regulations be removed for every new one created but was able to cut 16 rules and regulations for every one created, saving $8.1 billion. He pursued energy infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline. He was instrumental in removing 36 percent more criminal gang members than in fiscal 2016. He added some 100 new immigration judges and announced grants of $98 million to fund 802 new policemen. He worked with the Justice Department and Central American nations to arrest and charge 4,000 MS-13 members. Homeland Security rounded up nearly 800 MS-13 members, an 83 percent one-year increase. He nominated 73 federal judges and named Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

He worked with Congress directing the rebuilding of the military and ordered a new national strategy and nuclear posture review. He empowered military leaders to "seize the initiative and win," reducing the need for a White House sign-off on every mission. He directed the revival of the National Space Council to develop space war strategies. Under his direction, we saw ISIS lose virtually all of its territory. President Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airbase used in a chemical weapons attack. He won the release of Americans held abroad, using his personal relationships with world leaders and made good on a campaign promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

When President Trump announced plans were being made for him to meet with North Korean dictator Kim-Jong-un, it meant the world would soon witness an historic event. One of the reasons it was such a big deal was because no other president since the Korean War (almost 70 years ago) has had any success negotiating directly with a North Korean Head of State. A formal peace treaty was never signed. Only an armistice stopped the fighting between North and South Korea.

President Trump's accomplishments are many. His accolades are few.

Free speech is all but dead on our college campuses. People no longer want an apology; they are out for blood and will not stop until they see someone fall from grace. We should be holding our media accountable for their daily misinformation.

According to the Gospel of John, the Pharisees, in an attempt to discredit Jesus, brought a woman charged with adultery before him. Then they reminded Jesus that adultery was punishable by stoning under Mosaic Law and challenged him to judge the woman so they might accuse him of disobeying the law. Jesus thought for a moment and then replied, "He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her."

The people crowded around him were so touched by their own consciences that they departed.

Next time you are out to defame your neighbor, please consider what you would say or do if you actually listened to your moral conscience. The collapse of civility is dangerous for us and our country.

Nancy Garcia lives in Grass Valley.