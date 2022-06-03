Nancy Eubanks: Reasons to vote Democratic

With the upcoming possibility that the Supreme Court will over turn Roe vs. Wade (which poll after poll shows about 70% of American oppose), I am challenging the pro-life people with the following questions:

Given the state of maternal mortality in this country, what are you willing to do to improve outcomes for maternity care? According to the CDC, maternity deaths in this country are among the highest in wealthy nations: 17.4/100,00. Black women 37/100,00, and women in Louisiana 58/100,00 (abortion death rates are 0.4/100,000).

So clearly, making abortion illegal will increase maternal death rates. We can save women lives by having universal, accessible heath care. Free prenatal and postnatal health care should be mandatory. These policies would greatly increase the health of the mother and the baby.

Another health care cost increase that would be much needed is mental health. Do you really think women can just get over rape, incest, or even giving a baby up for adoption? Free and easily accessible birth control would also greatly reduce the number of unwanted and unintended pregnancies.

So pro-life people, are you willing to pay for all these increases in health care costs?

With forced pregnancies, more physicians will be needed who are willing to deliver babies. In the ’80s I worked for an OB/GYN clinic outside Eugene, Oregon. All five physicians quit delivering babies because the liability insurance was too high.

If you force women to have babies they don’t want and are unprepared to care for — and have no health insurance available to pay for maternity care — there will be a significant increase in at-risk pregnancies. There will be fewer doctors willing or able to care for these at-risk pregnancies, especially in rural areas.

So, pro-life people, are you willing to pay for these increases in liability insurance for doctors? And are you willing to adopt these drug addicted babies born to some at-risk pregnancies that will require much assistance throughout their lives?

Then, once babies are born, are you willing to help support the parents so they can create a healthy environment for children to thrive? All research shows that the first two years of life are the most formative years of a child’s life. Are you willing to pay for the child care as most industrial countries do?

Check out what France does to support new parents and their children. We should have paid family leave for new mothers and fathers, affordable accessible child care staffed by professionals with early childhood development degrees.

We should make child subsidies permanent, like those in the American Rescue Bill passed last year that reduced child poverty by 50%. (It has now expired due to Senate/Republican inaction.)

We could also expand public health services to include in-home visits by registered nurses to make sure the child’s environment is healthy and safe.

I would like to point out that practically all these public health ideas were in the Democratic Build Back Better bill that all Republicans opposed.

On a whole other note, I would just like to talk about the mantra by the Republican Party that “inflation, inflation, inflation” is caused by Biden and the Democrats.

Yes, we are all concerned about inflation, but what is your solution? Past actions by Republicans show that their solution to everything is to cut taxes, especially for the rich. They do this every time they get into power even though cutting taxes increases the debt and the rich get even richer.

I would like to point out the Democrats are offering real solutions (that of course all Republicans oppose). Democrats would like to increase taxes on the rich. With that extra tax money, Democrats would like to lower student debt, reduce child care expenditures, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, make health care more accessible and affordable, and raise the minimum wage.

All these ideas would put money back in the hands of middle class people and help them deal with inflation. Plus Democrats would pass legislation that would codify Roe vs. Wade as the law of the land.

So I hope that people will not be distracted by the Republican mantra about inflation and pay attention to what Republicans are really doing.

Republicans are turning us into a land of the “Handmaid’s Tale,” forced pregnancies, religious intolerance, Sharia law and autocratic governing.

Our democracy and freedom for women is at stake. Please vote for Democrats this midterm election.

Nancy Eubanks lives in Rough and Ready.