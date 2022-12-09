Nancy Baglietto: It takes a Brunswick Commons village

Brunswick Commons in Grass Valley offers housing solutions for those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

Photo: Courtesy Jessica Hernandez-Solis

Brunswick Commons has been nothing short of an extraordinary feat. As the executive director of Hospitality House, I can tell you that it took several independent agencies, governmental bodies, and an entire community coming together to bring to life a housing project that would give 50 homeless individuals and/or families a place to call home. The number of people who worked toward this effort is more than I certainly can count, and for what reason? To house those most vulnerable.

The history of how it all came together may not be known by all. Hospitality House initially secured the land thanks to the generosity of an imaginative board member. Our agency then made the monthly payments while the project was drawn to life. But Brunswick Commons would have been impossible without the County ultimately purchasing the land and writing the successful grant applications that birthed its construction. The Regional Housing Authority was also key and brought forward the developer, the Federal tax credit allocation commission, and the vouchers to provide long-term financial stability.

The City of Grass Valley embraced the much needed housing, and ensured that the aesthetics of the building design were in keeping with the history of the surrounding area. These partners, as well as countless housing advocates, donors, and volunteers all leaned in to be a part of the solution.

In some ways, the construction itself, while expensive and complex, was always known to be one of the easier elements. Not to diminish the hard work that went into creating the space, but once construction is done, it’s done. It is the next stage that really requires commitment for the long haul. Helping to keep our formerly homeless folks housed requires an entirely new level of development and takes a different village of professionals to hold the reins.

Today, Brunswick Commons is home to several families with young kids who are now sleeping through the night and going to school like other kids. It is home to several veterans who can get the support they need to address many of their battle scars now that they have a roof over their heads. It is also home to seniors, individuals living with disabilities, and dozens more. Like the typical bell-shaped curve, some will excel, some will handle it well enough to get by, and some will falter for any number of reasons.

Thankfully, most recognize the enormous benefit of housing 50 people who are now considered formerly homeless. These are not folks who moved from one well-appointed apartment to another to arguably secure a better view. These are folks who for the most part moved from either a bed at an emergency shelter, a motel room, or maybe even their car.

How were they selected or chosen? They were handpicked by a professional team that includes Hospitality House Case Managers, as well as staff members from other agencies who weighed in on the decision-making process. The goal is to find the right mix of people who are currently homeless, prepared for independent living, and who score high on the vulnerability index.

Everyone involved does their very best to secure the most comprehensive information possible on each client. After passing at least two background checks, those who conform to the guidelines put forth by the property management company are eligible to move in. But as they say, even the best laid plans can be met with challenge.

As some may have read, since opening in September, there have been issues with a few of the tenants. One individual has subsequently been charged with selling drugs from his apartment. You might wonder how such a highly regarded program can allow that to happen? While many of us initially asked ourselves that same question, the answer came quickly.

People are people, and those who have been homeless typically have more than their fair share of life challenges – financial, childcare, job loss, addiction, mental illness, traumatic brain injury (often among those who fought for our country), to name just a few. On top of those pre-existing problems, most of us would have difficulty finding any apartment complex anywhere where every tenant is perfectly law abiding.

The vast majority of apartment buildings, at one time or another, have rented to that one guy or gal who just seems to engage in activities that violate the rules. When violations occur, infraction notices are issued, and consequences follow. But in the case of Brunswick Commons, the consequences are particularly tough because evicting people only puts vulnerable people back on the streets where the behavior often continues or worsens.

At Hospitality House, we understand that trying to work with people while they are in a stable environment is our collective best shot at making meaningful changes in their lives.

The overseers of the Brunswick Commons project have all been working together to try and secure success. Is it perfect? Of course not, but we’ll continue to support the residents as best we can, customizing and strategizing our approaches along the way.

Cambridge Real Estate Services, as an example, provides onsite property management services to ensure the safe day-to-day operation of the housing project. Hospitality House’s role is to provide case management to those residents who desire the support and are committed to doing what it takes to stay permanently housed. Nevada County’s Behavioral Health Department offers full-time case management services and mental health support to 12 of the households at Brunswick Commons.

Case management centers on personal development – helping residents overcome hurdles that can arise from addiction, mental health, job loss, food insecurity, and poverty.

Property management centers on ensuring the people follow the rules – collecting timely rent payments, responding to noise disturbances, maintaining the cleanliness of the common spaces, hosting community meetings among the residents, etc. The goal is for case managers to support the efforts of property managers and to bridge communication in an effort to keep folks housed.

Unfortunately, no amount of case management will completely cease less than desirable behaviors. Sometimes eviction is necessary – but that short-term decision often does not solve the long-term challenge. It merely moves that person from one location to another. In the case of Brunswick Commons, it means transitioning that person back to the streets.

Some residents won’t make it, but thankfully many more will. By offering housing solutions they have a better chance at maintaining stability – an opportunity for a better life off the streets – at a place where support services and encouragement will always be available.

If Brunswick Commons wasn’t open, where would these individuals, families, and seniors be today? Instead of focusing on the few who may fail, I ask the community to join us in celebrating the vast majority remaining who are thriving – and who continue to be grateful to have a home.





Nancy Baglietto serves as executive director for Hospitality House, with previous executive experience for agencies focusing on homeless people, homeless animals and the parks they use.