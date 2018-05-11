Morgan Ham: Bear River Grad Night seeks donations and volunteers

Nevada County is a small, tight-knit place, where people are always willing to lend a helping hand. Through both volunteers and donations, this little community has successfully supported Bear River High School's Grad Night for almost 30 years.

Graduation night is one of the biggest nights for the teens in our community, and Grad Night helps keep them safe while celebrating one last time together on the Bear River campus. This event is not school sponsored, so it completely relies on volunteers and community donations for support.

This year's event is after graduation on Friday, June 8, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The theme is "Across the USA," and it is sure to be a night to remember for graduating seniors with entertainment, prizes, and food.

Currently, the organizers of this event are seeking your help:

Donations of gift cards, money, prizes (suitable for graduates), food and beverages (baked goods, fruit, sodas, waters, etc.) To donate, please email brhsgradnight@gmail.com or make a check payable to BR Grad Night 2018 (you can drop off or mail to BR Grad Night, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949).

Volunteers help with setting up the two days before graduation, decorating, chaperoning, and cleaning up after the event. Volunteering for the event is as much fun for the adults as it is for the students! Check out the volunteer sign up sheet at http://brhsgradnight.ivolunteer.com/brgradnight2018.

Grad Night is a great way to get involved in the lives of our community's youth. Please consider helping in any way you can. For more information on how you can get involved in Grad Night, please email brhsgradnight@gmail.com.

Morgan Ham is a sophomore at Bear River High School. She is currently the features editor for the school newspaper, The Bear River Current.