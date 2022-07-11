Miriam Morris: Historical neighborhood districts coming your way?

Has someone come to your door asking you to sign the Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative? Everyone wants to protect their neighborhood, why not sign?

A few reasons: This initiative is an attempt to avoid implementation of SB9, a new state law that hopes to increase affordable housing through modest urban core infill. SB9 allows lot splits and development of two dwellings per lot in Single Family Zones (R-1). It gives homeowners more flexibility and financial power.

This initiative, on the other hand, seeks greater and tighter control over what homeowners can do with their property.

If voted in, the initiative creates several historic neighborhood districts, encompassing most of Nevada City’s residential areas. The City Council would be able to expand the district boundaries at will.

What is historic? Any neighborhood with “a preponderance of historic homes and historic neighborhood features.” The initiative defines “historic” as 1972 or earlier. Quite a change from what is historically protected now (pre-1945).

The initiative claims it does not “extend the reach” of the architectural review process. Yet, by adding historical significance and expanded oversight to buildings spanning from the 1850s through the 1970s, it certainly does.

If you walk around residential areas surrounding Nevada City, you will see large lots, small lots, deep setbacks, no setbacks, and everything in between. Some lots have room for second homes, some don’t. There are backyard dwellings, a few duplexes, a couple of cottage courts, some small apartments, and a wide mix of styles.

What it shows is an evolution in development through history. Should we arrest this development to protect what is there now?

If we circumvent state-permitted development of R-1 zoning, are we preventing future generations from changing neighborhoods to meet the needs of their community? The control sought with this initiative is not like the 1968 downtown historic district ordinance, meant to preserve as many 19th and early 20th century buildings as possible with an eye toward increasing tourism.

This current action is about avoiding state-encouraged infill, which on this small scale, is unlikely to adversely affect any neighborhood.

The initiative proponents say homeowners can already build accessory dwelling units. This is true, but these are usually financed with home equity loans. Not everyone has equity or wants more debt. And not everyone wants to be a landlord.

For many, it makes better financial sense to split the lot, sell one, and let someone else build on it.

And for the city, it is far more efficient and less costly to increase density along existing infrastructure with infill than create new infrastructure to serve outlying development.

Cities have the power to create laws, including zoning, but are only supposed to use them to protect health, safety, and welfare. This initiative claims to promote those goals. Does it? For whom?

Increasingly, cities are recognizing gentle density adds to economic health, and the general welfare of the community. The more people who can walk or bike into town adds to a vibrant, healthy, and resilient city and may help counterbalance the numerous Airbnbs and second homes that diminish community participation. And it would be great if our local workers could afford housing nearby.

Instead of piling on restrictions with initiatives like the Historic Neighborhood District, we should incentivize the type of development we would like to see. The state is already doing this by requiring cities to streamline permitting for small development and increasing locations it can occur. The city could help with pre-approved plans for small dwellings, waive fees, and make the process user-friendly.

SB9 should be welcomed as a return to the ability to develop property in a way that addresses the needs of an evolving community. This is the way cities used to develop.

All cities change. Let’s work together toward a strong and beautiful city that welcomes creative change.

Miriam Morris lives in Nevada City.