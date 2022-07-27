Mindy Oberne: Free clinic a community effort

I am so proud of our community for coming together in support of the California CareForce Nevada County free health care clinic that took place July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. The clinic provided free dental, vision and medical services for everyone who came. Over 600 services were provided, valued at $321,154. This was all due to the generosity of donors and volunteers.

The Nevada Joint Union High School District donated the facility. Don Anderson, supervisor of maintenance and operations, was incredibly helpful in coordinating with our local host group and the CareForce.

The ambulance, required to be on site at all times, was donated by Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. In addition, Dignity Health donated $10,000 to help fund the clinic.

Adult Family Services in Nevada County donated $15,000. United Way of Nevada County donated $5,000. Other substantial donors include BriarPatch, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Habitat for Humanity, Sisterhood of the B’nai Harim, Health Care for All of California, Peace Lutheran Church, Chapa-de, and WestAmerica Bank.

There were many in-kind donations to feed the almost 500 volunteers throughout the clinic days. The Interfaith Food Ministry took care of most of our food needs. The Rotary Clubs provided cooked lunches, and the Lions organized and served our breakfasts. Dutch Brothers donated 40 pounds of coffee and Papa Murphy’s in Brunswick donated eight pizzas. Laura Seeman, Dignity director of mission integration and community health, provided a lunch with her crew, and was kitchen coordinator for all five days. Her dedication was impressive.

Our Nevada County Connects transit system offered free rides to the clinic and had information about the clinic for riders to take. Hospitality House had free shuttle service as well.

Thanks to The Union for donating a quarter-page ad space which appeared several times in the paper, along with many the stories they published preceding the clinic. Thanks to KNCO and KVMR for the airtime they provided to promote the clinic. Thanks to Connecting Point for helping us recruit volunteers and disperse patient information.

With all the out pouring of support, we actually raised more money than we needed. As promised to our donors, those extra funds will be set aside by California CareForce to be used for our next clinic, hopefully in 2024.

Mindy Oberne lives in Grass Valley