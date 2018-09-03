Mindy Oberne: A tribute to Stan Brock

I wanted to let my community know that a great man has just passed. His name was Stan Brock, founder of Remote Area Medical (RAM), which helped hundreds of thousands of people get the medical, dental and vision care they so desperately needed.

It was Stan Brock who connected me with California CareForce (CCF), another organization that puts on temporary mobile free clinics. It was the CareForce that put on a free clinic for our community in 2015 which helped over 550 people.

Pamela Congdon, executive director of the CareForce posted this on Facebook today:

"I met Mr. Brock at the 2010 Ram clinic in LA. The California Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons worked with Mr. Brock to bring the Remote Area Medical — RAM free health clinic to northern California. CCF worked with RAM as RAM CA for three years, then branched out as California CareForce to concentrate on California. California CareForce is what it is today because of Stan Brock's vision and mission. We hope to carry on Stan's good work. I will miss him dearly as someone who believed in me and gave me purpose." We are dedicating the upcoming Sacramento Clinic in memory of Stan Brock.

We are dedicating the upcoming Sacramento Clinic in memory of Stan Brock.

Some may remember him as Marlin Perkins' co-host for the Wild Kingdom. From 1952 to 1968, he managed the world's largest cattle ranch operation, a 4,000-square mile combination of rainforest and savannah in British Guiana. There, he became a pioneer bush pilot. It was during this time that his vision for Remote Area Medical was born after he suffered a terrible horse-related injury while living among the Wapishana Indians and was 26 days away from the nearest medical care. He then vowed to bring medical care closer to the people who needed it.

RAM's Corps of more than 120,000 humanitarian volunteers — licensed dental, vision, medical, and veterinary professionals — have treated more than 740,000 people and 67,000 animals, delivering $120 million worth of free health care services.

While originally intending to help those in remote third world countries, most of what RAM does is today in the United States.

Mindy Oberne lives in Grass Valley.