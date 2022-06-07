Milan Vodicka: The real question — Do people think?

Real question: Do people think?

If you think like I do, you have certainly encountered a thought such as, “How can they think that?”

In my thinking, the they refers to groups of people, such as devoted and unquestioning supporters of dictators or aspiring wanna-be dictators (Putin, et al). Such devotees may be organized — or not — to even form a political party. They may fanatically support a single person or idea. Reaching for an example of these day, they may become anti-abortionists no matter what else might be affected. Do these people think?

This last question, at first glance, seems to be nonsensical. “Of course, people think.” Yet, what constitutes thinking?

For conscious human beings, thinking is like breathing. As long as one is alive, it just happens. It keeps happening. Most of the time, it is happening with no attention needed. So what is the problem? Is it a problem?

Based on the consequences in the world, I say it is.

Events of the world keep happening, be it the ongoing war in the Ukraine, the current abortion-related Supreme Court events, or climate change. The relationship of thinking to those events is established by a chain of causality from thought to intention to action.

Thinking is the root of external behavior and actions. It is is not a snapshot. It is a process unfolding in time. As such, it can be examined by its aspects of content and manner. The descriptions and evaluations of those aspects are expressed by numerous terms, such as “inteligence, smartness, stupidity, ignorance, being in grief …” There is healthy thinking and pathological thinking, known as mental illness.

Let us look at the content. What am I thinking about? Can I control this? Is the content of my mind controlled or controllable by me? Language is a great deceiver: “I have to control my mind.” This implies the existence of two entities — me and my mind. A better take is, Can thinking control itself?

I know I am sinking into the academic philosophical abyss here. Yet the personality of each individual person manifests itself in actions and behavior on the foundation of that person’s thinking. Just like a house stands on its foundations. This is the lesson of thinking content.

Hence, can this content be controlled, affected, manipulated, or transformed? If so, how?

On the individual level, under the heading of self-improvement, there are numerous yoga and meditation techniques in use and available. Based on my personal experience, they reach the mind and are effective.

Sometime in my 40s I engaged in a quest: “I do not wish to have unwanted thoughts.” I found that the associated thinking techniques were essentially the same as the ones dealing with addictions. One simple idea is to replace the unwanted thoughts or addictive desire with something wholesome. The replacement could be an image, verbal mantra, or melodic tune. Repeat and repeat and repeat this until … voila! The unwanted thoughts or desires will stop spontaneously appearing.

On the community, societal level, the most fitting answer appears to be the education. My favorite quote, worth repeating here: “Upon education of the people of this country the fate of this country depends.” – Benjamin Disraeli (1804-81). By the word education, I do not mean go to school and learn to solve quadratic equations. I mean mastering subjects like the art and craft of thinking. What school is teaching this?

We are all thinking differently. Nobody can or is fit to do everything. Not everyone can be Einstein. Thinking is the category of mental fitness, just like the body is in body fitness. Bodies compete in sports. Thinking competes elsewhere in our lives. The difference is that — unlike in chess, which is a sport — there are no objective measures as to who is fit or who is not. If the measure for, say, politicians, is public opinion, does the public think?

The chess players can process and evaluate sequences of moves well beyond a single move. Unfortunately, a simplistic single move (eg. “America first”) seems to carry the day for large segments of people. Are they thinking?

“I think, therefore I am,” famously stated Rene Descartes (“Discourse on the Method,” 1637). My modification could be, “As I think, such I am!”

We are not what we eat (well, yes, that too) — we are what and how we think. Think about it …

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.