Milan Vodicka: Technology and metaverses

Do you remember when a postage stamp cost 7 cents? A gallon of gas 27 cents? Yes, I do. Gee, I actually lived in the world when this was true!

My parents and grandparents were telling me similar stories of the past when I was young: “Do you remember when (fill in the blank)?” No, I did not remember.

And now, who will remember that Facebook became Meta? What to make of it? Is there any significance to it? Who will connect it to the evolution and progress of technology?

I consider myself a techie guy. After all, I graduated as an engineer and have been around science and technology throughout my life journey. During my school days, I had to use logarithmic tables printed in a book or a slide rule to multiply two numbers. This task is today a job of calculators and computers.

Technology has evolved and with it our dependence on it. Unlike mine, the current generations are simply born into the tech-driven life.





Should we know what technology is and how to use it? The following is a guiding principle I tried to impress on my college students: “Technology is a tool. As any tool, it can be used or abused.”

A hammer, for example, can be used to implant a nail into the wall — a task difficult or impossible to accomplish by a bare hand. Yet it has an inherent capacity to injure someone. The hammer can also be abused by someone who insists on chopping wood with it.

Technology is evolving in conjunction with individuals and societies using (or abusing) it. This evolution has inherent challenges. Is the progress from horse-driven transportation to steam and gasoline (fossil fuel dependent) engines creating a better living for us and generations to come? Indeed, progress might be a double edged sword.

Take Facebook, now a part of the Meta conglomerate that owns it. It is a gargantuan company. According to Wikipedia, it has over 60,000 employees and a net income close to $30 billion. Facebook has about 3 billion users. Are you using Facebook, if at all, appropriately as a tool?

Facebook, just like many other companies, some of them in our own neighborhood, is suffering from two deficiencies. The first is the “me me” syndrome of “what is good for the company financially is good generally.” The second is the utilization of ever-changing and otherwise unwarranted complexity.

The “me me” syndrome of Facebook manifests itself in “we want users; we do not care what for or how they use the platform we are providing.”

I know, this is not an absolute position. After all, Facebook has its rules of usage — it banned some users, including the former president. However, the way Facebook exists these days is a journey into the muddy waters of overlapping incompatible freedoms. Yet it is technology that makes (as I hear it on the radio) “the previously impossible possible.” Whoever rules the technology has power over the potential outcomes. There is no such entity as the uninvolved technology provider.

So is Facebook, by rebranding itself with a new name, trying to affect the image in the minds of masses of users? Joseph Goebbles, Hitler’s minister of propaganda, said: “You can’t change the masses. They will always be the same: dumb, greedy and forgetful.” Is that reminiscent of some on Facebook? Of course, I am (almost) sure those characteristics do not apply to intelligent Facebook users like you or me.

The whole notion of meta, meaning “above, beyond, transcending,” brings a new layer of complexity to a simple desire of people to connect and communicate among themselves. Yes, there were verbal messages, written letters, or phone calls before. Now it is the internet and/or Facebook, which work very well for this purpose.

One can visualize the proposed and dreamed of next level of metaverses as a puppet theater. There is a play on the stage, embodied by the set and puppets (called “people” or “avatars”). Both are created by technology.

The name of the play is “Life.” Each puppet is a virtual schizophrenic or quantum split, a copy, of you or me. It has a “life” of its own on that stage. The Meta company is providing the stage and the puppets. Hurray, another verse — this one being Meta’s metaverse.

The real questions are: “Is virtual reality real? Who is pulling the strings?”

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.