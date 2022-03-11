Milan Vodicka: Standing up to bully means sacrifice

While it may sound ludicrous, I am starting to seriously think about deja vu. Especially, in the context of history. If corporations are people (U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United decision, 2010), why not nations and states? Roman Empire (pre-Caligula Tiberius), Grossdeutches Reich (Hitler), Soviet Union (Stalin), Russian Federation (Putin)? United States (various presidents)?

History, my own personal history, is ringing in my ears. What do you do when confronted by a bully? Putin versus Ukraine? Truly, ask yourself what do you do? What can you do?

I recognize basically four possibilities. One, to resist the bully. Two, subjugate yourself to the bully. Three, run away. Four, pretend you are subjugated, while inflicting damage to the bully wherever and whenever possible.

I would characterize the fourth alternative as the Czech way, patterned on “The Good Soldier Schweik,” by Jaroslav Hasek (published 1921-23).

The fundamental problem is karma — the impossibility to escape from a bully’s clutches, and the truth that “whether you do or do not, it has consequences.”





I faced exactly the same situation as every citizen of Ukraine is faced with today. My native country, Czechoslovakia, was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1968 exactly the same way. By the military of a bully.

In response to the bullying armies, generalizing, Ukraine is choosing option 1. Czechoslovakia went route No. 4, a passive resistance. I personally chose No. 3, just like more than a million citizens of Ukraine today, or 300,000 refugees from Czechoslovakia prior to 1990.

At the time of the Soviet invasion, 1968, I was in the Netherlands, for the summer. Just like today, I watched on television Russian tanks rolling on and menacing anything in their path. Just like then, the question what to do is facing me. I still keep labeling my decision to emigrate as the most difficult one I had to make in my entire life.

Some factors parallel the current Ukraine predicament. Being of prime military age if Czechoslovakia in 1968 declared mobilization, I and all my buddies abroad were ready to go back, report to the army and fight. This in spite of the very notion of the possibility of killing anyone — still totally revolting to me.

I vividly remember relief by the words of one neighbor after I landed in California: “You are in the United States now. You will never experience what happened to your country.” He was not quite correct about this.

I actually have a personal tie to Ukraine, and Kyiv in particular. I visited Kyiv, along with Moscow and St. Petersburg (then Leningrad), as part of my studies of nuclear physics. I wrote a poem titled “Kyiv,” published in a prominent Czech magazine in 1968, with a recognition and award for it. In Kyiv, I experienced Soviet “freedom” — girls that we befriended forbade us to speak to them in public because they could be persecuted in their jobs or studies for contact with foreigners.

During my stay in the then-Soviet Union, I met and became friends with many Russians. Wonderful people who would share with anyone their last piece of bread. I also witnessed the damage and suffering that World War II inflicted on them. After two decades since this war’s end, we did not meet anyone who would not have lost a relative in it. The soil by Leningrad was still full of shrapnel.

So how to respond personally after Russia, the country of those wonderful people, invaded and violated my country? It was clear that there was no direct path to the system’s decision to invade by then Leonid Brezhnev (Putin of that day), in cahoots with his enabling Politburo, other supporters, and the whole Soviet system. This is the same dilemma facing us today.

It is encouraging to see the world come together in response. Yet, just like in my past, when hearing “we in the West cannot do anything, it would mean a war with Soviet Union,” today’s version is “we cannot corner Putin, it could mean a nuclear war.”

I also hear a lot of rationalizations and “reasoning” why Putin acts this way or that way. In my view, this is all irrelevant. The fact is that his decision to invade Ukraine is killing innocent people, including women, children and the elderly. Dragging civilians (hell, yes, anyone) into this and other indiscriminate killings of armed conflicts is morally reprehensible.

Unfortunately, standing up to a bully requires sacrifice. It is not easy. Freedom, in its true sense, is precious. Well worth that sacrifice.

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.