Milan Vodicka: Of wisdom and compassion

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Well, yes and no.

I have an old photo with a group of about 40 homeowners of my native Czech village. As a child and a youngster I knew many of them as living people. They are all dead by now.

Yet they are still on my mental stage, along with many mental actors I met or keep meeting only indirectly. Those may be characters of history, literature, arts, or recent events. Entirely fictitious and possibly not. Possibly or actually rulers of authority over life and death. Our elected representatives.

Unfortunately, our lives — especially in the mirrors of news and media — are filled with speech and actions affecting living and dying. Too many of those speeches and actions lacking wisdom and compassion. Some of them ignorant at best and harmfully stupid regarding their effect on other human beings at worst.

I am touched by the recent massacres of human life and children. To me, morally abhorrent and — most importantly — needless.

The “things change” means names, locations, minute details. The “things stay the same” means the murders continue. I said it all in the past — refer to articles “Guns, Deeds, and Words (March 1 2018)” and “Gun Safety is all About the System (September 6, 2019),” on theunion.com search for “Vodicka.”

I advocate clarity in communicating. Hence, pragmatically, it has proven useless to rationally argue with a dogma. Therefore I shall not even try. Then, what to do?

This is the problem: Attempting to persuade Mr. Putin to abandon his orders enabling murders of Ukrainian children (and others) is the same as attempting to persuade some specific U.S. senators to abandon their do-nothing positions enabling murders of the U.S. children (and others). Such enablers are unreachable. The only path to them is indirect, through intermediaries.

What does this mean? Do I have to despise any and all Russians, because they tolerate Putin’s insanity? How to look at any Republican supporting those unwise ones in power?

How to evaluate the wisdom of those for whom “abortion is murder” and the Second Amendment is the Holy Grail? Yes, the centuries old and misinterpreted Second Amendment that became a facade for murders of children? How to exercise “the power of the powerless,” as the former president of Czechoslovakia, Vaclav Havel, put it?

Children of the United States deserve this: Firstly, the age limit of 21 for legal purchase of firearms, and secondly, the ban of the assault military grade firearms and high capacity magazines. This is simple and doable.

There should not be any endless discussions about compromises or what military grade firearms specifications are. No discussions about “it is not guns, it is people that kill.” I said it before and I must say it again — it’s the system, stupid!

Our current societal system, as evidenced by events, is dysfunctional. I learned, in engineering and life, that many solutions to problems are uncovered by testing the assumptions.

The governing, lawmaking and justice should be done by competent people. Competency in institutions of government implies commonality of purpose.

So what is the common purpose for the functioning of the U.S. Senate? In its inaction, there is no evidence of any overriding purpose. It appears that each of two parties staked out its own purpose.

According to Buddhism, the three roots of human suffering are greed, hate and ignorance. Politicians causing or enabling the horrific murders certainly fit this form. They are greedy for the NRA money donations, ignorant about data from history and experience of other countries. They ignore the wishes and the will of the overwhelming majority of people, including the gun owners.

Yes, some medicine of wisdom and compassion is prescribed. Also, for voters. Stop, just stop, voting for them.

A long time ago, I read a story about a man waiting for the arrival of a child he adopted (I believe from Korea) without ever seeing the child before. He said he decided, “I shall love that child, no matter what.” At the time of my reading, I was taken by “loving the child by deciding; by an act of free will.”

I truly wish our elected representatives, irrespective of their political party, would exercise their free will and decide to love all children, unconditionally. Doing so could change the outcomes of the predicament we are finding ourselves in.

“The only thing that can stop a bad politician with a vote is a good citizen with a vote.”

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.