Milan Vodicka: Law, order and how to behave

Whether we like it or not, our lives are situated within the structure of laws, presumably assuring some order within our society. Is it really the case?

The spark setting me up for writing on this subject (and a question) was a statement related to the most recent school shooting. According to the early reports I read, the 15-year-old shooter acquired the gun from the unlocked drawer in his parents’ room. The statement: “There is no law in Michigan requiring firearms to be locked.” Consequently, based on this (alleged) specific event, the parents did not do anything illegal. Can they be charged or admonished for their deeds by the order of the existing laws?

Think about it for a minute. Must there be a law for presumably thinking adults to keep a potentially deadly weapon out of the hands of a 15-year-old child?

We actually hit the boundary between culture and the law. How many laws can you name that codify whether you can trust anyone? This example shows a startling difference I experienced in practice when facing the socialist society of Czechoslovakia (that I emigrated from) and the Western society of the Netherlands (that I emigrated to).

In the then-Czechoslovakia, nobody could trust anyone. In the Netherlands, including institutions of government, people related to one another on the basis of trust. There were no laws about it, just cultures were different.





The cultural norms act as if they were laws. They function in the absence of laws. If they function, no laws are needed. For example, the cultural norm in our nation was a peaceful transfer of power. Another could be elected officials are honest, not lying, servants of the public. In the old Czechoslovakia, it was who is not stealing from the government is stealing from his/her family.

When no laws are needed, they generally do not exist. This presents a serious problem for situations when the standing cultural norm is broken, or when a new culture (say “iPhone culture”) emerges. It may turn out that law-abiding citizens show up as not so law abiding. Why is that?

Well, human nature. More academically, it is possible to rationalize anything. This is why we have lawyers on both sides. The net effect is polarization into irreconcilable opposites. Democrats versus Republicans, liberals versus conservatives, socialists versus capitalists, immigrants versus citizens, management versus unions, givers versus takers, pro-life versus pro-choice, vaxxers versus anti-vaxxers … on and on.

Some questions: Do you present yourself as a member or sympathizer with any of the polarized groups? Do you trust anyone on the other side? Do you need any laws to bring order to that relationship? What does your culture inform you about that? Are you even aware that irrespective of what you might think or do about it, you can be labeled as part of a certain group or culture by others? What are the outcomes, individually and collectively?

On a macro-level, this nation — in my perhaps not so humble life experience and hierarchy of values — is regressing to unbridled egotism of autocracy. This can be described as creating new cultural norms. There used to be general consensus about what is happening and how to behave. These days, if someone does not like something, just label it fake news — problem solved. If someone asserts what happened is true, the response “you are a liar” will take care of it.

Individually, on a micro-level, based on what I know, would I want the school shooter’s parents to be my neighbors, and would I keep sending my kids to the same school as theirs? Absolutely not! I would not want to have anything to do with them. Just like, in my distant past, I did not want to have anything to do with the occupation and subsequent normalization in my native country (by Soviet Union, 1968). I emigrated … ending up in the USA!

Yet, where to emigrate now? In our own region, the City Council of Oroville voted to proclaim and establish the Republic of Oroville. The council apparently does not like directives of a duly elected California governor regarding vaccinations. Would living in Oroville rather than in Grass Valley be my emigration preference of order?

I need to give it some consideration. Some law or laws could be a solution, sarcastically speaking.

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.