Milan Vodicka: Individual freedom?

Welcome 2022! This is my first writing this year, delayed by the local January snow calamity and other personal events. Speaking of events, they keep happening, new year or not. Some of them more important than others. Some of them are under our control. Some are not.

The event of this February 2022 on the national scene that caught my attention is a resolution of the Republican National Committee stating that the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, event constitutes “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” How did this come about, from an organization of national importance?

I have a little quiz for you to set the context of what I wish to convey. Consider the following sample of historical or current organizations (all data from Wikipedia):

1. The Greater German Reichstag after 1938 (876 members, one political party).

2. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, 1952 (133 members, one political party).





3. The U.S. Senate, current (100 members, two political parties).

4. The U.S. Republican National Committee, current (168 members, one political party).

The quiz question: “What one significant feature have these organizations in common?” If you answered, “Their members vote entirely (100%) for the associated political party proposals or positions,” you are correct. Well, there are occasionally a few exceptions for the Senate, yet the party line holds firmly there, too. Why is that?

Note that no opposition was ever tolerated within the first two. The “party” — meaning its autocratic leadership — would never stand for that. So where is individual freedom? Individual judgement? Is it possible to equate ostracizing RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) with those historical examples? Is it evidence of the “If you are not with us, you are against us” mentality?

The “leaders” in the position of power run the show. It could be the dictator, the Politburo, the Central Committee, the chairperson, or whoever or whatever has the power (the Senate Rules, the Constitution). Members of the political party are required and obligated to follow the positions of those “leaders.” If they do not do that, they are punished.

Welcome to the world of our current Republican Party “leadership.” From what I can read or see on various media, and from my personal experience (yes, I emigrated from a socialist republic in part because of the pressure to conform to “the truth” as presented by the communist authorities in power) the observation I can make is this: There is no fundamental difference between those examples listed. The decision making was or is driven and determined by adherence to the relevant political parties based on their “leadership” personalities.

Herein is the rub — who are those “leadership” personalities? For the four examples they were or are Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, and Ronna McDaniel.

It is good to remember that power is exercised by authority, or wealth, or influence. The leadership personalities hold the power of authority according to the system in which they operate. How did they get it? It typically arises from the two other powers, wealth and/or influence. However, influence is a two-way street. There have to be some people prone to be influenced.

In the autocratic fascist/communist systems, the members do not have a choice of individual decision making. In the democratic systems the power of influence can, and it should be, exercised from both directions. The key words in the last sentence are “can” and “should.” Unfortunately, it is being abandoned by the party line adherence. “Leave your brain at the door; the ‘party’ will do your thinking for you …”

In democratic systems, the influence feedback is established by free and independent voting. In the autocratic socialist country of my past, voting was simple — there was only one candidate. Therefore that person always won by 100%. Voting is the true power balancing factor. Voting is important.

The resolution of the Republican National Committee was approved by a voice vote. As of the day of this writing, 140 prominent Republicans signed a letter opposing it.

What follows is that the necessary conditions of a functioning democratic system are a flawless voting system; candidates willing and capable to act based on independent thinking and judgment, irrespective of party affiliation; and a system of organizations, including political parties, that will support such independent thinking and judgments.

Based on the preceding, I prefer independent and competent individuals — contrasted to the image of just one or two political parties.

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.