Milan Vodicka: How democratic are we really?

History is a good teacher, or so the saying goes. Yes, or perhaps if one lived it or learned from it. Another saying states that history repeats itself. Well, through my own eyes and mind …

There used to be a country having the official title Czechoslovak Socialist Republic. The governing structure was democratic by name, along with other countries like this (who remembers the German Democratic Republic?).

The “democratic” country had a ruling majority communist party, and loyal opposition of three other political parties, those with no real power whatsoever. There existed a pro-forma U.S. Congress-like national assembly. To the casual outside observer, the democratic institutions “for the people, of the people” were there.

Here is how it actually worked: The top holder of the executive power was not the president of the republic; it was the first secretary of the communist party. The collective leadership of the country was embodied in the central committee of the party.

Enumerated and invariable characteristics of the governmental system:

1. There ordinarily was only one candidate for any significant position, the one chosen by communist party officials.

2. In any communist party-controlled collective body (be it the central committee, national assembly, or national committees on regional or local levels) all votes were always 100% for the proposals provided by the party leadership. Zero votes against, no abstentions.

3. No person could appear as a candidate for any governmental position or function without the communist party organ’s approval.

4. Should anyone even consider to not vote with the leadership, that person was immediately outed, ostracized as “a spy,” “a revisionist,” “a bourgeois,” “a subversive element,” or by similar labels, he or she became persona non grata with the regime.

I think it is not hard to recognize the autocratic structure as the “dictatorship of the proletariat.” Keep in mind that “proletariat,” by the propaganda, meant “the people.” The net result for “the people” was apathy. “Why should I vote? It will never change anything.”

How do you feel about our situation in the USA today? Are there any hints of similarities? In abstract, history repeating itself?

A factual snapshot:

1. We have two ruling parties, not one. We have Democrats and Republicans — voting for any other is “throwing your vote away” (remember Ralph Nader, running for the presidency four times, affecting the outcome in 2000?). Instead of one candidate, we typically have only two viable ones, both sanctioned by the respective parties.

2. The requirement of party loyalty is evident and apparent. Note 100% Democrat or Republican (especially) votes on many issues in the U.S. House and Senate.

3. The raw deciding power within each party who the candidates will be is the power of money and the influence of the media (ruled by the money). Without such backing, any potential candidacy is hopeless.

4. Note the isolating and labeling of rogue members. Again and especially on the Republican side (RINO, or Republican In Name Only, comes to mind).

The analogy of those four points is clear. The situation for the communist regime was not problematic. It declared itself to be the “dictatorship of the proletariat.” By contrast, here the clinging to “we are a democracy” needs the majority of elected officials in order to have power to govern.

Herein is the rub. Everything hinges on being elected. This is the alpha and omega of efforts, prioritized over the actual governing tasks. Twenty four hours, seven days a week, every day, every year.

The media loves it. People are riveted, just like they are to any favorite sport’s match or a soap opera drama. Who will win? Speculations, projections, commentaries, polls — this unfolding is something to follow! Who will run? Who has a chance to win?

It’s the system, stupid! There are glaring deficiencies that drive the current impasse in presidential elections. The Electoral College, only two parties viable, influence of money … three off the bat! Who is responsible for that state of affairs?

Another example is the U.S. Senate. The body of 100 senators is currently divided into 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, the vice-president’s vote giving Democrats the majority. Yet those 50 Democrats represent some 40 million more people than Republicans. Where is the famed democracy?

No party can reach the threshold mandated by the filibuster rules, requiring at least 60 votes to pass a bill. The system, as it is, prevents achieving anything. The net outcome is a gridlock, irrespective of the issue at hand.

Two parties. Unquestioned and unquestionable loyalty. Arcane rules. Money. Qualifications and quality of people in charge. Does history teach us anything?

Milan Vodicka has lived in Nevada County since 1978.