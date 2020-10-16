Milan Vodicka: Elections, or a coronation?

A dream? Sometime in the future? After the coronation? Just another day in the Fiefdom of America … the country and land ruled and blessed by the venerable succession of stable geniuses, with the heritage traceable to the very founder of the fiefdom, Don the First.

The legend has it that before him, there was a country called the United States of America. It used to be a republic — a state in which a supreme power is held by the people, and not a monarch.

Of course, Don the First, in his infinite “being smarter than anybody” wisdom turned the anarchy of the republic into law and order, as envisioned and desired by him and his followers. Alternative facts finally became the facts, lies — many times called misstatements or mistruths — became the truth. In other words, “normalcy” was restored everywhere.

This was most visible in the government. Anyone with even a whisper of opinion different from Don’s own was labeled “a loser” or “a sucker.” Any act of independence was mercilessly tweeted and subsequently rooted out as unpatriotic.

Don established a cult of true patriots. They were required to wear red hats. Anyone who entered the government had to swear a personal oath of loyalty to Don. It was the one and the only qualification to hold a government job. Princess Vanka and her husband were examples of the stable genius bloodline qualifications.

The change, “draining the swamp,” was imperative. The land had to be cleansed of the enemies. They were numerous. Looters, rioters, socialists, immigrants from “some-hole” countries, Democrats (they used to be one of the only two relevant political parties), RINOs (for Republicans in Name Only), and other assortment of losers and suckers (which included even veterans and fallen solders).

Eventually, the name of the country had to be changed, too. There was nothing “united” any more. And the former “states” had to fall, too. “My power is unlimited,” Don proclaimed. Yet, for this power and with it, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” (https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/trump-claimed-unlimited-power-now-refuses-use-it/609046/).

Slogans evolved based on the pattern of historical dictatorships. The original “Make America great again” became “Keep America great.” Don envisioned the greatness of America as him being a president with monarchial powers, for life, of course. After all, he was cheated of one term by Democrats (or was it by “a deep state?”) that “spied on his campaign.”

Laws or no laws, Constitution or no Constitution, traditions or no traditions, honor or no honor, it did not matter. He was, is, and forever will be always right. Especially in the minds of his red hat and other (no masks) followers. Don the First held the Bible to confirm that. (https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-is-not-law-order-president-lawless-disorder-rnc-2020-8)

And the “fake news?” Oh yes, they will never stop to play the unfolding drama of “could he change minds of the two remaining ‘undecided voters’ who will decide the election results?” As if the impeachment, lies too numerous to keep count, and transgressions of the law, ethics, and decency during his presidential tenure never happened. They were and are all “hoaxes,” as everyone who swore the loyalty oath knows. Don knew the best: “Free press is the enemy of the people.” (https://www.aclu.org/blog/free-speech/freedom-press/donald-trump-thinks-freedom-press-disgusting)

Wishful thinking “trumps” the reality. Chinese are paying “billions and billions” in tariffs? The infectious virus will “disappear like a miracle?” Climate change is non-existent? When Don states “yes,” “yes,” “yes,” it is so.

And, perhaps not to forget, “promises kept.” Mexico certainly paid for the wall, new “terrific” health care was implemented? Don’s taxes revealed to the public, “after the audit?” The government debt, highest ever? Who cared or cares? (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/05/opinion/sunday/trump-promises-check.html)

It is “great” to live in the fiefdom. Looking for my red hat …

Am I hearing some ringing noise? The alarm clock! Time to wake up! Stop this nightmare dream!

A glance to the calendar notifies me that Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day, is getting close. What will the outcome be?

I say everyone should see it, someone should say it. I say it: “The emperor has no clothes!” Up and down the ballots.

Milan Vodicka has been a Nevada County resident since 1978.