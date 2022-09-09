Milan Vodicka: Cults, social media… and us, the people?

Elections are close? Democracy is at stake? How should we vote? Is it possible that we are “brainwashed” or otherwise mentally manipulated to pick up a particular side? To adhere to that one side and staunchly stick to it, no matter what?

We learn a lot from metaphors, analogies, and fables. Welcome to the landscape of robots and artificial intelligence (AI)… Can we recognize whether we are dealing with a human being or some AI device? The answer is “possibly not.” If you are skeptical about this answer, listen to well-made computer speech. On the opposite side, some people behave as robots.

If AI devices and robots can be programmed to behave like people, can people be programmed to behave like robots? If so, how does that happen? Well, it happens through the application of mind manipulating techniques. Yes, as examples for this writing, through cults, social media, and journalism (on the TV and elsewhere).

In the 60s of the past century, in the pre-computer age, a person was often described as “the best machine ever made.” Computer times brought us “our brains are wired…” Both of those analogies are models to which we can relate. I offer another one.

Computers have “hardware” — physical parts — and “software” — programs that enable and prohibit what a computer can and cannot do. Similarly, call a human body a “biocomputer.” It has physical parts — muscles, the brain, the heart, and so on — equivalent to the computer hardware. The biocomputer also has “mentalware,” perhaps called a “mind,” functioning just like computer software.

The question arising from the above model is: Can the mentalware be “reprogramed,” changed, just like the software in the computer? Based on the research done, documented, and verified by experience, the answer is, “yes, it can.” Applications of mind manipulating techniques do that.

The reference for this subject that I wish to share with you is the book by Steven Hassan, titled “The Cult of Trump.” It is relevant to the upcoming elections. Considering the current events, it is impossible to ignore the disturbing presence of the current U.S. citizen, Mr. FPOTUS (former President of the United States). Also, his cult of followers (“talking to them is like talking to a rock”). Are they mind controlled?

What is a ”cult?” From the book, “a small or narrow circle of persons united by devotion or allegiance to some artistic or intellectual program, tendency, or figure.” Also, “cult leaders are often motivated by three things: power, money, and sex — in that order.”

The brainwashing techniques — judge for yourself whether they are applicable to Mr. FPOTUS: 1) complete control of information; anything that does not fit is “fake news,” 2) world in simple “us versus them,” 3) absolute adherence to the cult’s doctrine (see Liz Cheney’s “excommunication”), 4) cultists must use a new vocabulary (“deep state” etc.), 5) only those who belong have the right to exist (“hang Mike Pence”).

As a note to cults, how about hypnotism? If you did not see a manifestation of hypnotic states, please do so. Up is down, left is right — all OK with and for the hypnotized “subjects.” Or, watch a rally with “lock her up” chants.

Now, social media and journalism! Yes, “life is the art of directing attention.” This is what “algorithms” do. I do not know how you feel, but I do not enjoy being “boxed in.” The designed-in algorithmic powers know better than I do what I wish to see and hear. Under the guise of “helpfulness” the time honored concepts of “customer is always right” and “deference to the user” are out of the window. Once you select a channel, you will be fed that channel, with the ensuing exclusion of everything else. The algorithm “knows” you. Your free choice is gone.

Algorithmic dominance is generally true across all computerized platforms. I am sure you can discern in them at least a couple of common brainwashing techniques points from above. “The inside story of how social media rewired our minds and our world” subtitles Max Fisher’s book “The Chaos Machine.”

Of course, the process of “changing the mind” is not as straightforward as changing the computer program. Yet, just like the computer program change, it can result in positive improvement (maturing, education) or deterioration (brainwashing, mind control).

As always, “the key to transformation is self-observation.” Self-observation might also be the key to self-preservation. Self-preservation, individually and collectively, is being decided at the election booths.

Milan Vodicka has been a Nevada County resident since 1978