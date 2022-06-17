Mike Vasser: Do your part to protect US

Rally to save our democracy. We must respond to the threat to our democracy by the extremists throughout our society, including many of the legislators in both houses of Congress.

Jan. 6 was a preview of what the future holds if those caring, confident, compassionate, tolerant members of our society who use common sense and who make the common good a priority don’t come together to defeat these extremists through coordinated action.

All of us must mobilize on the national level to assure that there is a maximum number of voters, as there was for the 2020 election, to defeat the extremist candidates running for election at all levels of government in 2022.

We need only look to the election of two Democrats in the January special election in Georgia. Stacey Abrams rallied like-minded voters to turn out to assure that the extremists running for the House and Senate seats were defeated.

If we can work together relentlessly and selflessly toward a common goal we will be a greater force to be reckoned with. There must be a point of no return where we commit all to accomplish the goal.

When we reach that point, we are unbeatable. There are many organizations in the country that are committed to this approach. Check them out and become a volunteer activist.

You will then be doing your part.

Mike Vasser lives in Grass Valley.