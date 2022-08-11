Mike Shea: The magic numbers

No, this isn’t about the chances of winning a mega lottery, but about a different type of gambling. It’s about Rise Grass Valley (a Nevada Corporation) gambling that opening a gold mine will make Rise GV‘s principals and investors fabulously wealthy. And if Nevada County supervisors approve Rise GV’s project, they will be gambling that some of that wealth will trickle down in the form of jobs for the residents of Nevada County. (Rise GV claims that the mine would create an estimated 612 jobs, with the majority being filled by Nevada County residents.)

It’s important to keep in mind that Rise GV isn’t trying to open a gold mine in Grass Valley for the benefit of our community – it isn’t a noble act designed to provide jobs for our citizens. Opening a gold mine is a way to enrich themselves and their investors. “Jobs” are just a carrot to get us to go along.

If approved, the mine would only continue to operate if it’s profitable. There is a point where it is no longer cost-effective to continue mining – the magic numbers on their balance sheet. Things that can affect the decision to keep the mine open are the price of gold, how much gold is extracted from a ton of ore, the costs of labor, energy, explosives, water, concrete, chemicals, equipment, insurance, and of course, lawsuits. Plus, as the miners dig deeper, the mine becomes more expensive to operate – and less profitable.

If a mine isn’t profitable, or if it has to shut down for a while to repair or replace equipment, address health and safety or environmental violations, deal with a fire, a cave-in, flooding, lack of capital, or some other occurrence, what happens to the employees who suddenly are out of work? Do they continue to receive their salaries? Will they get unemployment? What happens to the businesses that have come to depend on the money the miners were spending? That’s not hypothetical. Here are some examples of what I’m talking about:

A year after it opened in 2013 the Sutter Gold mine in Amador County closed when the mine shafts flooded. The mine employees were laid off. The mine is still closed.

How about the Pimenton gold mine in Chile? In 2017, Mining.com reported, “One of the world’s highest-grade gold mines has been closed and its operator has declared bankruptcy due to a lack of working capital.” (Speaking of mines in Chile, check out http://www.npr.org/2022/08/04/1115605505/sinkhole-chile-656-feet-deep . Want that here?)

Here’s one from the September 13, 2018, Great Falls Tribune, about Pegasus Gold Corp. and the Zortman and Landusky gold and silver mines that closed after 17 years of operation leaving a massive cleanup behind: “After Pegasus went bankrupt it left the state of Montana and the Bureau of Land Management to fund ongoing water treatment and maintenance.” (Magenta Drain ring a bell?) And let’s not forget, Ben Mossman’s last mining venture went bankrupt and left a bunch of pollution behind.

A headline in the July 6, 2022 industry publication, Energy Capital & Power, says “Uganda Discovers 31 Million Tons of Gold Ore.” How might that find affect the availability and price of gold and, consequently, the Idaho-Maryland mine’s profitability?

On July 25, 2022, the Denver Business Journal ran an article about a Newmont gold mine in Colorado. The article says, “Supply chain woes and labor-cost inflation ate into the second-quarter profits of Newmont Mining, cutting the income of the world’s biggest gold mining company by 40%.” The article adds that “While the company is ramping up production at one West African mine where costs are low, Newmont is scaling back at its lone mine in Colorado to focus on more cost-efficient production.”

Again, my question is, if the mine should suddenly close what happens to the people working in the jobs Rise GV says the mine will create? How will the laid off or terminated employees be able to make their mortgage, auto, and credit card payments? Buy food and pay for water and electricity? Does Grass Valley end up with a lot of shuttered buildings and out-of-work people? I hope that Robert D. Niehaus, Inc., the firm hired to prepare an economic study, has taken these factors into consideration. Because just like the lottery, all the numbers need to match up to keep the mine operating.

Mike Shea lives in Cedar Ridge