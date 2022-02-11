Mike Hauser: Spaghetti feed to help local Scouts

What are your memories around Scouting? It’s a long list for me. Here’s a few:

I remember going to a Cub Scout gathering in the ’50s in Long Beach. Lunch was included and they had these cookies to die for, appropriately called “Cub Scout Cookies.” My mom got the recipe and I’ve been baking them for decades. I make dozens and dozens and dozens for my contractor customers every year and they all disappear!

Camping in the caves at Pinnacles State Park. My first introduction to snow was at the Scout campground at highways 20 and 80. That taught me why leather soled boots on ice and snow were not a good thing. It also introduced me to the great Nut Tree breakfasts! Sixty years later, I’m still in touch with friends from Marin’s Troop 24.

I shuttled my daughter’s Girl Scout Troop up Mount Tamalpais to camp in our 1967 VW Camper. Slow, but so cool. How about steal the flag?

While you’re contemplating your list and memories, think about this: Today’s kids are having a really tough time having those adventures, which helped make you … you. COVID-19, and this is not about politics, is at the top of the list. The lack of funds to provide these adventures are right there, as well.





Think about what they are missing. The American Legion and our veterans are going to do something about this! We’ve always fought to protect America’s future.

Your first chance is to join in our March 1 Spaghetti Feed dinner. We’ll stage it at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on South Auburn Street. You can eat in or take out, $10 per person. Scouts in uniform eat free. The Scouts will lead us in opening ceremonies because they do know how to honor our country. Afterwards, a little Scout entertainment and lots of Girl Scout cookies.

The proceeds will be dedicated to the local Boy and Girl Scout troops so they can get out and make memories. Later in the spring there will be bowling contests, sock hops and outdoor adventures.

Please help support America’s assets and future. Join in, have a great meal and fun, support the Scouts and their leaders’ efforts. Call 530-575-7002 and make your reservations for the spaghetti feed. Proceeds will help support things such as first aid training, pots and pans, tools like hammers, saws and screw drivers to do projects, self defense training for safety and confidence, bikes, camping facility rentals, canteens and mess kits and camping stoves. Thanks in advance for your help.

Mike Hauser is the adjutant to the Frank Gallino Post 130 American Legion in Grass Valley.