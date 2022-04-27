Mike Hauser: Community support for Ukranian immigrant

The Roamin’ Angels were recently approached hours before the 35th annual Grass Valley Downtown Association Car Show on April 23 by a local Ukrainian immigrant, Nazar, who was trying to help his countrymen.

Nazar was asked by his family and friends back home to obtain medical supplies, like tourniquets, to help them survive the Russian onslaught.

Immediately the Roamin’ Angels and folks at the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce got him a donated space, banner and handouts to help his cause and tell his story. Donations the day of the show were amazing.

The American Legion car guys and gals helping out at the show became aware and immediately dedicated the income from its upcoming May 3 Taco Night to his cause. You never forget the effects of war and always remember the teamwork it takes to crush evil. The Boy and Girl Scouts jumped in to help and support the dinner. Local residents immediately signed up for support.

Twenty-four hours later, chamber board member and fellow veteran Jon Katis and the staff at Sierra Nevada Hospital put their heads together and are looking for a medical supplier willing to help the cause. Nevada County’s Veteran’s Service Officer David West is also chasing down help through the Veterans Administration.

Please join the team in supporting Nazar and the people of Ukraine. Join us on Taco Night at 6 p.m. on May 3. Call (530) 575-7002 to reserve your seats. All proceeds are dedicated to buying necessary medical supplies, such as combat action tourniquets.

Can’t make the dinner? Want to make a donation? Have medical supply connections? Call that same number and leave your information. The Legion’s Post 130 will be back to you.

Thank you Nevada County!

Mike Hauser is the adjutant for American Legion Post 130.