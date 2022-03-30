Michael Shea: Draft environmental impact report displays inadequacies

The Union’s March 24 article about the Planning Commission meeting on the Idaho-Maryland Mine misstates what I said.

I did not say, “There’s no mechanical activity, which means the noise could be coming from diesel haul trucks.” What I said was that, currently, there is just forest behind my house with no mechanical or other human noise-producing activity of any kind, and that the 51 decibels the noise study said could be heard at my house had be from Brunswick Road, because that’s the only place it could be coming from. (By the way, no one came to my house — day or night — to measure the noise.)

I did not say “data shows five heavy duty machines running 500 feet from (my) yard moving a half-ton of rock every minute 24 hours a day would create less noise than ambient sounds from the roads during the day.”

I pointed out that according to the noise study the draft environmental impact report is based on, the engineered fill operation would take place 500 feet behind my house. The equipment to process the fill includes diesel haul trucks that would be dumping 20 tons of rock out of steel bed trailers, bulldozers, excavators, and other equipment. The study estimated the noise at my house from all this heavy equipment would only be 47 decibels, which would be quieter than road noise coming from further away.

I also pointed out that the mine operation would hoist half a ton of rock a minute 85 feet above the surface and drop it into a steel chute, then transport it 335 feet across a conveyor and then grind it down 24 hours a day. According to the noise study the draft report was based on, all this activity would produce less noise than we currently hear at night without the mine.





I ended my remarks by saying the noise study’s claim that noise from the mining and engineered fill operations would be quieter than it is now is ridiculous and shows the inadequacy of the draft environmental impact report.

Speaking of ridiculous, how about the biological study Rise paid for? I made a short video challenging the part where the biologist concluded “The field surveys did not record any observations of deer. The Centennial industrial site and Brunswick area do not contain any known major deer migration corridors, known deer holding areas, nor critical deer fawning areas.”

A deputy from the Sheriff’s Department came to my house and advised me that a Rise attorney had called the Sheriff’s Office about the video. Check out the video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1c4b9hrLl4s to see what the real native wildlife situation is on the Brunswick site and why Rise didn’t like it.

Michael Shea lives in Cedar Ridge.