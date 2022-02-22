Michael Ireland: Adventures with Suddenlink service

Oftentimes in the Letters to the Editor section, there are letters that applaud efforts of businesses that service our community. This is not one of them. But I thought I ought to share it anyway. Many of us in Nevada County have the “pleasure” of being Suddenlink internet customers.

In the aftermath of our December snow event that knocked down trees, power lines and internet service, the Suddenlink cable that connects our house to the main trunk line was severed. Since we have no cell service at the house and we rely on Suddenlink for TV, internet and phone, we were unable to communicate with Suddenlink right after the storm.

A couple of days later, when the roads were cleared, I was able to sit in my car in the parking lot of Alta Sierra Country Club and telephone Suddenlink. I won’t bore you with the frustration of trying to maneuver through their phone tree. But after many attempts I was able to talk to a service agent. I explained the situation ,and she got me on the books for a service tech to come out between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. four days hence.

The tech arrived at about 7:30 p.m. and indicated that because it was too dark and he needed a bucket-truck to access the telephone pole, he was unable to help us. He did say that he would phone it in to let his higher-ups know of our situation.

So, the next morning I was back on the phone and talked to the service agent. She had no knowledge of any need for a bucket-truck because the tech, apparently, didn’t phone it in. This time I made sure that she had it in her notes that a bucket-truck was needed. We were set up for an appointment between three and seven days from that date, which meant that we had to make sure that either my wife or I was home at all times.





Needless to say, the tech arrived seven days later, but without a bucket-truck. He was able to string line, but without the bucket-truck he couldn’t connect to the main line.

Next morning, I talked to a service agent, made an appointment for four days hence for a tech and bucket-truck. Three days later, I called Suddenlink again just to make sure that this next service tech would arrive with a bucket-truck. She assured me a bucket-truck would arrive.

The next morning, Saturday, arrived and once again, no bucket-truck. In talking with this tech, he said that no bucket-trucks are available on weekends. He understood my frustration and assured me that he would take it upon himself to personally talk to his supervisor on Monday morning and get a bucket-truck to our property.

Monday came, and sure enough, two techs arrived … but with no bucket-truck. They apparently had no knowledge of the previous tech’s talk with the supervisor. They were just doing normal checking of the lines and noticed that mine was down. Ironically, they said that a bucket-truck was not needed. Within an hour we were hooked up.

We were out of service for 29 days. I called Suddenlink’s billing and asked for 29 days of credit. They said the best they could do was from the day that I called it in to when it was fixed … about 20 days. I asked to talk to a supervisor. One was not available at that time, but would call me at her first opportunity.

Still waiting to hear. On the next bill, we got a credit for $30. Thank you, Suddenlink for your splendid service.

Michael Ireland is a retired structural engineer who has lived in Alta Sierra for 17 years.