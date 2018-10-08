Mia Gleason: Kavanaugh not fit for Supreme Court

As one of the fortunate #MeToo women who wasn't horribly traumatized by my existence as a woman in a sexist culture, I want to use my voice and my anger to fight for justice.

I believe women who say they've been raped, in general, because I know women who have been raped. I don't believe most women would be willing to endure the re-traumatization of the litigation process if they weren't. As an American I have a very strong commitment to our constitutional rights including "innocent until proven guilty." However in Kavanaugh's case I think that logic obfuscates the real issue here, which is, "Is this man fit to serve on the Supreme Court for the next 40 or so years?"

Here is why he is not:

He has clearly come out as a partisan — he has said he wholeheartedly supports the Trump agenda. We need Supreme Court justices who can think for themselves based on their understanding of the Constitution on what the Framer's intended for this country.

He has clearly stated his racial bias. If appointed he will still likely be a justice in 2046 — the year when the estimated flip of the white majority will happen — he clearly doesn't seem ready to operate appropriately in these changing times.

He is one of the top judges in the country and yet he has audacity to turn a question around on a senator who is trying to get an answer. If he can't behave in a seemly manner that bespeaks his lack of respect for the bench. How can we trust him in the most powerful legal position in America?

As a woman who had an unplanned pregnancy and a Catholic, I know the pain of the awful predicament of being torn between the "will of God and nature" and the difficult realities of life. I know that some women are traumatized by abortion and I have a strong conviction that women should have the right to make up their minds about what happens to their bodies. Ultimately, it does come down to us women to raise the children. Men cannot know what it is like to have life growing inside their body. Despite the church's teaching on this issue I respectfully disagree. Men aren't qualified to make these decisions unilaterally.

As a patriot and a proud American (daughter of a Navy vet, descendant of immigrants), I firmly believe that we need to restore this beautiful country to its rightful inheritance as a government "For the people by the people." Brett Kavanaugh barely acted like a human in that courtroom. He acted like a spoiled child — I don't want that type of immaturity making far-reaching decisions over the future of this country and its legacy on the world stage.

As a daughter of a Democrat mother and a Republican father, I don't understand this current trend of partisanship and political vitriol. I was witness to many hours of intelligent, respectful and yes, hotly emotional political debate. It never got nasty or personal and no one ever strong armed anyone else into voting for "their" candidate. In fact I am very proud of the fact that none of my family vote along party lines. We think about what is the best choice at this time in this place and do what we think is best.

Our Framers intended for us to argue long and hard. They understood that there is moral ambiguity, and subtlety and that in order for democracy to work we need to listen to each other (I mean really listen, not just get angry at the first few words out of someone's mouth and then plan what we want to say).

We also have to be willing to compromise. And sometimes things are so important that we won't compromise our values. That is what civil disobedience is for.

Mia Gleason lives in Nevada City.