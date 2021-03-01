Meghan Garren: Join the FFA family at NU

In pre-COVID-19 times, NU FFA members attend a Chapter Officer Leadership Conference in 2019.



Our Nevada Union High School FFA chapter officer team has worked tirelessly to engage our members and remind them that we are a family despite the distance.

As an FFA family, even with the strange goings on of this year, we are “becoming legendary.” This is our overarching theme for the 2020-21 school year. We felt it best described the strength of our chapter members and how we are adapting to this new system and working to overcome it.

Part of this adapting was working to change our eighth-grade recruitment strategies.

In a normal year, our chapter officers would have traveled to the middle schools in the county to engage in exciting activities with the eighth-graders. While we were not able to partake in that kind of recruitment this year, we still strove to encourage incoming freshman to sign up to be in the Nevada Union High School Ag Department.

Taking the qualities that usually make our visits successful, the officer team decided to create a video highlighting what makes the department so special and attended Zoom meetings to help answer some of the questions students or teachers might have had.

From using fun transitions to relating our opportunities to their future, we showed what makes not only agriculture classes, but FFA, such a great high school experience. We encourage new students to take a least one agriculture class a year because it gives them a family within the student body, and it can help prepare them for almost any career field they want to go in, and gives them scholarship opportunities that the average high school student is not eligible for.

When interviewing a junior member who has been enrolled in the Ag Department since his freshman year, Calvin Scales said that he never would have thought it would be so easy to fit in with other people, but has found that the students in the NU Ag Department have been some of the nicest people he’s met. Scales has taken the Agricultural Mechanics class and has competed on the Opening and Closing, Forestry, and Ag Mechanics teams. He encourages new students to enroll in one these classes because of the immersive activities that the chapter puts on throughout each year and how welcoming the members are.

We encourage anyone who is looking for a family within the school to take the leap and enroll in our department. Many of the classes we offer fulfill graduation requirements and do so in a unique and exciting way.

On top of this, FFA is a great way to travel around the state and meet new people, while pushing members to be their best through competitions. Our department is about more then just plows, cows and sows. We are helping create leaders, achievers and job seekers.

Meghan Garren is a 17-year-old junior at Nevada Union High School. She is currently serving as the NU FFA Chapter’s official reporter.