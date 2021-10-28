Matthew Kennedy: Colin Powell showed what is possible

I was sitting at a restaurant in Vienna, Austria. My efforts were focused on finishing a cover letter. I periodically switched between it and the internet. Then I found a new posting on Colin Powell’s Facebook’s page — it was a family announcement of his passing.

I was heartbroken and devastated.

I had followed Colin Powell’s career since college. I first learned about Powell during Operation Desert Shield/Storm. He had several enticing professional characteristics.

Perhaps the most notable is his ascension to the top of the American military and diplomatic hierarchy. A majority of individuals who have risen to the upper tiers of both arenas were predominantly white and graduated from a select number of universities whose alumni tend to dominate those fields. Powell did not.

The late general and secretary of state illustrated that someone did not need superior undergraduate grades, let alone graduate from a top-level university, to enter, advance, and rise to the upper echelons of the U.S. national security apparatus.





He also demonstrated that anyone — regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity — could enter those fields and excel. His example is an inspiration for anyone seeking to enter the national security arena or who has a desire to enter the public service field.

Powell leaves several other legacies:

He never overlooked the vitality of the enlisted or lower ranks. Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Powell was constantly wandering Foggy Bottom’s hallways while in the position, popping into offices, chatting with personnel, ascertaining their needs and interests — and meeting those when possible. Blinken said, “Powell trusted the career work force; he empowered them. He made sure that the desk officer who knew a particular country issue most deeply was the one who to brief him or the president.” Consequently, Powell was one of the highest-regarded secretaries of state within the diplomatic corps.

Powell displayed a willingness to admit mistakes. A key example occurred during the second Iraq War. He argued before the United Nations that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. It was later discovered his points were based on faulty intelligence. Powell admitted the blemish and acknowledged that would be a part of his history. He also contended there wasn’t anything he could do about it, so what was the point of dwelling on it? Powell’s admission of his errors exemplified his integrity and leadership.

Another of Powell’s attributes is he understood what America is: a country of ethnic, racial, and gender inclusiveness; and a country upholding and expecting the highest ethical/moral standards from its leaders.

He severed his ties with the Republican Party when many within its ranks refused to hold President Trump accountable for his lies and rhetoric. It was a breakage that had started in the early 2000s. Powell was appalled at Trump’s disdain of immigrants, his racism, an uncompromising view of politics, and a foreign policy contrary to America’s principles.

He was also distressed by the GOP’s unwillingness to challenge Trump. The Jan. 6 events sealed Powell’s disillusionment with the GOP. He believed the Republican Party has abandoned many of its traditional values and ideals — values and ideals Powell embraced. He severed his ties with the party shortly after Jan. 6.

Another characteristic was his approach to the media, an approach applicable for anyone whose position entails a level of public relations. He spoke with directness and simplicity. Powell utilized the approach especially during his press conferences. He acknowledged in his autobiography, “My American Journey,” that every time he spoke to the media, his remarks were being heard by different audiences who could have same or different interpretations of the same message. It was arguably that understanding which was one of the reasons why he was revered in many different circles — be it the media, policymakers, and, not the least, the general public.

Powell’s passing leaves a void. He epitomized the Military Academy’s motto “Duty, Honor, Country.” He also represented the finest example of Americana in that someone born within an immigrant family who rose to become the head of the nation’s military and diplomatic establishments; an ascension marked by integrity and selflessness. He set an example for new and upcoming generations to follow, an example that will be studied and emulated in the years ahead.

The country will pay its final respects to the late general and secretary of state on Nov. 5.

Matthew Kennedy has a master’s degree in diplomatic studies from the University of Westminster in London. He’s lived in Europe, Asia and Russia and currently is based in Paris.