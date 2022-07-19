Matt Waite-McGough: Bitcoin is something special

The recent financial column by Marc Cuniberti, “Bitcoin bust and trust,” is full of information reflective of a large downturn in markets. It is true that Bitcoin is down to around $20,000 from a high of around $69,000 at the time of writing.

If anyone told you that large of a drop was not possible, they were lying. Many of us have seen immense percentage drops in the market price of Bitcoin in just the past four years.

It is painful for those of us who believe in the project, but it does not change how the protocol functions or the fact that one Bitcoin still equals one bitcoin.

There are many in the crypto-world who believe that Bitcoin is too slow, inefficient, and limited in supply to be real money. Those people have developed alternative digital currencies, none of which have come close to the reliability or market capitalization of Bitcoin.

I humbly request: Stop believing that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the same. That couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Cuniberti alludes to the “computer savvy thieves” in an attempt to make you believe your money can be stolen by “shadowy super-coders.” The Bitcoin network itself has not been compromised in its existence.

Much like online bank accounts at major banking institutions, individual users have lost money due to poor online security. But there are more solutions than ever before for these issues.

Cuniberti described “liquidity problems” on multiple exchanges recently, which is true. Several companies got too far over their skis, causing them to make bad investments (that weren’t in Bitcoin) and lose a lot of money for people.

This is sad, and could have been avoided. But this has no direct connection to Bitcoin.

Over the entirety of the piece, Cuniberti tried to relate several issues with Bitcoin. At no time did the Bitcoin protocol fail. At no time did Bitcoin halt transactions. In fact, Bitcoin continued to function exactly as it was supposed to. Every ten or so minutes, transactions continued to be approved, just as expected.

There is no government or private company that can stop that from occurring. In fact, additional transactions continued to occur almost instantly over the Bitcoin network on the lightning protocol, but that is a more technical subject we won’t address in this rebuttal.

Cuniberti is correct when he says that Bitcoin is not guaranteed by any government. It is actually much stronger than any government, as it has the backing of millions of people that are geographically distributed contributing to its success.

In 2021, China banned all cryptocurrencies. Despite there being an estimated 50% of the computing power for Bitcoin being in China, the network continued to function just like it always had. No one can stop me or anyone else from sending a transaction to anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes or seconds, depending on how I am using it.

Cuniberti acknowledged he does not understand Bitcoin. Fortunately for him, I’m here to offer an olive branch: Come learn.

We are starting to host a monthly meetup to discuss, teach, and learn about Bitcoin and Bitcoin only. Our group is named the Nevada County Bitcoin Meetup.

We can tell you why Bitcoin is different from the other 20,000-plus cryptocurrencies that are scams. We can teach you how to secure your Bitcoin so it cannot be seized. We can teach you how to anonymize your transactions, how Bitcoin-only companies are working towards lowering the extortive credit card fees that banks charge, and how Bitcoin works towards creating a better world. Bring your concerns, ideas, and questions.

Matt Waite-McGough lives in Nevada City.