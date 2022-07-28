Matt Waite-McGough: Bitcoin has many uses

Marc Cuniberti recently referenced a note I sent regarding his article on Bitcoin. Mr. Cuniberti declined my offer to teach him more about the technology, which is his prerogative. I then wrote a column to The Union, which was published. But when he followed up with yet another article full of fear mongering, I knew I had struck a chord. Such focus on a technology he openly admits he doesn’t want to understand? Not typical behavior.

Mr. Cuniberti described several exchanges and businesses, all of which were cryptocurrency-related, that had nefarious executives and bad business practices. I have already conceded that these businesses were poorly run by criminals or made bad, even illegal, business decisions. But these types of practices are not isolated to the cryptocurrency markets. (Anyone heard of Enron? Bernie Madoff, perhaps?) I don’t think continuing this argument is beneficial, as crime and fraud are rampant everywhere.

Mr. Cuniberti then writes about the price action of Bitcoin — $69,000 to $20,000. That’s a decrease of about 71%, a significant decline. But what I don’t see is Mr. Cuniberti writing the same things about Carvana (down 89.75% YTD), Upstart Holdings Inc. (down 85.14% YTD), or Snap Inc. (down 79.48% YTD). “Who ya gonna call,” when folks want their money back from these investments? These are regulated companies that almost everyone has heard of. Are we trying to preach consumer protections? If that’s what the point of the article is about, the target was missed.

We then broach the topic of Bitcoin as a currency. It is important to remember is that Bitcoin is 13 years old, so to say that it should behave exactly like the dollar (inflation 9.1% year-over-year) or gold (also down on the year) is both unrealistic and unfair. Mr. Cuniberti then writes, “Currencies must maintain their purchasing power.” I dare you to find me one person who will tell me their U.S. dollars have maintained their purchasing power over the last decade. How about the last year? Three months? No one? So, by his own definition, the U.S. dollar has also failed as a currency.

Mr. Cuniberti references the Tulip Mania in Holland during the mid-1630s. Quoted by Bitcoin critics to no end, they compare Bitcoin’s rise to Tulip Mania. According to the History Channel, the “mania” of the tulip era only affected 37 people. It was a luxury good, not a currency or technology, and honestly it is an ineffectual comparison to make. If you want to fact check me, read about it here: http://www.history.com/news/tulip-mania-financial-crash-holland .

I was recently asked if Bitcoin has any real uses. For the rest of the world, it does. How about reducing the cost of remittances by 99%, which affects the poorest people in the world the most? Bitcoin technology makes it possible to receive dollars, so the price of a Bitcoin is irrelevant. What about political refugees who need to travel with their wealth, but can’t use the banking system because their government is tyrannical? Bitcoin allows this, the traditional system does not. Bitcoin allows charities to receive donations from anywhere in the world at almost no cost, all without requiring international settlement companies to take 10% right off the top. Bitcoin allows women in Afghanistan to hold their own wealth, while their government says women are not allowed to have bank accounts.

Mr. Cuniberti focuses on the dollar cost of a Bitcoin, failing to notice there is a whole new technology underneath that makes the financial system more fair to everyone. Mr. Cuniberti focuses on the negatives of human behavior in criminal executives, failing to recognize the humanitarian aspects of this technology. Mr. Cuniberti fear mongers about “mania,” forgetting that we live in a mostly free nation where the risk of being de-banked due to our political views or ideologies is fairly low. We, those in the United States, make up 4.23% of the world’s population. We need to check our financial privilege and understand this technology has implications beyond our borders.

All I offer is a chance to learn something new. You can see our presentation on our Meetup page. I’m completely transparent about what I talk about, and I don’t charge anyone anything. That offer stands for anyone. I believe we all deserve a chance to learn something new. What you do with that information is your own choice. I trust you to make the best choice for you and your family, even if others don’t.

Matt Waite-McGough lives in Nevada City