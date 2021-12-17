MaryJane Huenergardt: No masking what’s fair in middle grade sports

I remember the time I tried to run in my COVID-19 mask. It was at an outdoor middle school cross-country meet, at which parents were required to wear masks while on the field. I’d worn my mask to the meet gladly, grateful that the sport had been green lit to run while the county (spring 2021) was still grappling with COVID-19.

I was trying to catch up with my daughter’s team to walk the course with them prior to the race. After I took off into a jog it took, I don’t know, 10-20 seconds before I felt like I was going to suffocate. Each inhale pulled the mask flat against my nose and mouth, and it seemed to vacuum-seal itself to my face. Seeing no one around for several yards, I yanked the mask to my chin to finish catching up, breathing freely, and additionally grateful that the kids were not required to wear masks while racing. Whew, that was awful.

This fall, my daughters have played middle school basketball, for which I am grateful that the county green lit to run. When I learned that they were required to wear masks while playing, I knew that it was a fair protocol, but my heart sank for them. To play an entire basketball game masked seemed like a big ask of kids.

I didn’t say anything to them about my feelings, though, and after picking them up from their first practice (during which the team and coaches properly wore masks), I was overjoyed to hear their great attitude about it. They were just happy to be playing basketball with friends, and everyone was in the challenge together to do their part to help the sport run during COVID-19.

The first game, we were all surprised to see that the other team was for the most part not wearing or improperly wearing their masks. The other team breathed freely while ours, well, didn’t. They trounced us handily. We didn’t score a single basket. And while I’m 99% sure they would have trounced us anyway, our players wondered whether they might have been able to muster a basket or two if they, too, had defied the mask requirement.





The next day, the coach asked parents not to give the mask issue any air around our kids, lest they latch onto it as an excuse for not playing well. So parents griped privately, noting at games that the players of only one other team in the area all masked property, while the rest — and often their coaches — didn’t.

Our players griped a little, but they were unwavering in their commitment to the culture the school and team had set. They understood that masking was the request of them to ensure that basketball was allowed to run.

If our district requires its athletes to wear masks during play, it must be enforced by the organizers. There is an athletic disadvantage of compliance over non-compliance, and a duality will naturally happen when enforcement is left up to individual coaches, with their possibly opposing attitudes.

Without uniform enforcement across the district, what is the message we are sending to our children? “Only suckers actually follow unpopular rules” comes to mind. I’m reluctant to call non-compliance cheating, but, “Cheating is OK and advantageous in sports” is another message that seems to be taking root.

I recently learned that all of our schools’ middle grade athletics teams seem to be among two or three school teams in the area that are following the COVID-19 rules. I also learned last week that middle school athletics organizers have no intention of enforcing the mask requirements.

Players and parents are frustrated. I am floored and flummoxed. How can organizers possibly offer a fair field? It’s like they are asking everyone to play with their hands tied, then saying, with a wink, “but it’s OK if you don’t.”

This week’s girls’ basketball tournament may be a test of who is most defiant, not necessarily who has the best team.

There is a light, but not for girls’ basketball. Last week (at the tail-end of the regular season), the county issued a civic alert headlined, “Health officer order requires testing for indoor youth sports if masks are not used.”

It’s great to give athletes a safe out from wearing masks. Unfortunately, schools weren’t given much time to acquire rapid tests for players prior to the tournament, so it’s not realistic for everyone to be tested in time, which brings me back to questioning the levelness of the playing field.

Going forward, testing can’t be an effective public health protocol without direction and oversight. If the same people who were supposed to enforce masks for middle school sports are now to enforce testing, they must add district-wide public health oversight resources, at least through COVID-19.

If there’s going to be a policy, there must be enforcement. Please join me in advocating for clear, uniform enforcement of public health protocol policies across the middle school athletics program. There must be a way to do it — for the kids.

MaryJane Huenergardt lives in Grass Valley