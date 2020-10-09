Maryanne Murphy: Don’t wreck my little town

Rise Gold Corporation wants the Nevada County Board Of Supervisors to let them open Idaho Maryland Mine. Under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) the mitigation effects of the mining application must be feasible. If not, it likely will not be approved.

A company is about bringing a return to investment. If it cannot do this, they will drop the effort if it becomes too costly. In this instance, the company is putting on a public relations display for investment purposes saying it will be easy to pass through the application. Without public pressure and careful study of how its mitigation plan is not feasible, along with other studied impacts of the plan, it just might.

Our combined efforts are important by those who oppose this mine because the county must do its unbiased job, and not just accept the company’s analysis that justifies its application. I am onboard because I believe this is wrong for the residential and business communities of our area.

Returning to an industrial gold mining community is not an option for me as it has failed us environmentally, and doesn’t offer economic progress for us as a community.This comes at the significant expense, safety, and risk for two major communities that already left gold mining a long time ago as a way of life.

This type of operation will result in a generational change that is permanent. A change to our water system and services that support it, land stability, air quality, and characterization of a community that seeks to be progressive and productive — not in political ideology — but in lifestyle, education, tourism, and in wanting a safe and reasonably priced place to live based on small businesses and a homespun atmosphere.

Do you all remember Paul Simon and his song “My Little Town?”

Don’t go back there.

Maryanne Murphy lives in Nevada City.