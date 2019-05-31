Martin Webb: Imagine this scenario

In Nevada County, it’s been a long road toward addressing all the pot-growing nuisance issues, as well as the uncertainty around taming commercial activity.

I remember being an invited member to the inaugural “citizen’s committee” back in 2011, which provided input during the creation of the county’s very first pot cultivation ordinance, adopted seven years ago.

As a result of that experience, I joined the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County, which was the local focus group working on keeping all drugs — alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, prescription, etc. — out of the hands of our county’s youth. We worried about the impact of adult behavior in the community, both individual behavior as well as commercial activity, and the impact it has on our youth in the county. They pay attention to us more than we realize. They adopt our values.

Now that marijuana has one legal outlet where it can be bought and sold within the county borders, and the supervisors just passed pot cultivation ordinance version 8.2, I think it’s important to stop and listen to the guardians of the slippery slope. If you thought pot was bad, then grab your hats and listen to this, because it is real, and it is in the community today.

Would you say enough is enough, and stand up for the children and the healthy future they deserve?

Imagine this scenario:

A drinkable liquid version of pot, “brewable” in lab-like conditions to get you high, which creates a “buzz,” and generally impairs overall cognitive functions. However, instead of hooking just 9% of users into addiction like pot, studies show it creates addiction rates of 15% … that’s right, an increase of 67% … and also very close to the addiction rate of cocaine at 17%.

While there may be no increased cancer risk from “pot edibles,” this drinkable pot-like drug has very clear ties to increased risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, colon and breast (and unlike pot edibles, the drinkable version’s effects are apparently fairly immediate).

Unlike pot, its use does have a lethal limit, resulting in death for thousands every year. There are daily news reports of users under the influence killing and injuring innocent passersby, by violence or vehicular manslaughter.

The effects of this unusual drink variety are also tied to increases in sexual assault and crime. In areas of the country where its use has taken root in communities, Department of Justice statistics indicate its use was a factor in 40% of violent crimes. Nevada County statistics already show that current usage rates of this drug in our community already exceed the statewide known average.

Now … if all of that is not bad enough (… and it is, isn’t it? Are you fed up yet?), imagine a plan to have this drinkable liquid drug allowed to be sold in not just one, not just two, not just 10 or 20, but over 300 retail outlets countywide, from dispensaries to grocery stores, from gas stations to restaurants. Yes, you heard that right.

Now, also imagine that The Union has a plan to roll out a ridiculous daily comic strip featuring the antics of a guy who is so addicted to this so-called “fun” drug that he has no job, is broke, his wife hates him, he gets in fights all over town, and he walks around largely in a stupor. Oh, and they plan to run it right next to the kids comix. That’s right, the kids cartoons.

Now imagine that movie theaters have plans to begin selling this new drinkable pot drug, almost twice as addictive as pot and with clear research showing it can severely impact the ability to drive safely. I’m not kidding.

Now imagine the local hospital fundraising foundation and the fundraising for our local nonviolence nonprofit both have plans to sell this dangerous and addictive drug at events, even though excessive use has numerous health effects, such as liver disease, brain shrinkage, heart damage, cancer, and sexual assault. (Imagine local schools plan to sell it at fundraisers, too.)

Now imagine that regular users of the drug, in the face of ample research showing detrimental effects to them and the community around them, will loudly tout the one or two supposed health benefits, even in the face of overwhelming negative side effects and risks. Where have we seen that before?

Finally, imagine that almost 40% of our juniors in high school now admit to using it within the past 30 days.

Would any of that alarm you? Would you say enough is enough, and stand up for the children and the healthy future they deserve? Because you don’t have to imagine any of that. It’s all real today.

I just described alcohol.

Martin Webb lives in Penn Valley.