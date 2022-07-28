Martin Webb: Extreme Retirement Zone — Rainbow Flag Edition

Months ago I wrote the column “Extreme Retirement Zone.” Based on the recent reaction to flags with striped rainbow colors being flown in downtown Nevada City, it’s time for “Extreme Retirement Zone: Rainbow Flag Edition” to honor all of those we recently lost, whose sense of decency and decorum was threatened, harmed, repulsed and/or agitated by the recent display of colorful flags.

I know it was hard on all of us, but we made it through together. Well, some of us did. One guy wrote in to tell the community he will never, ever set foot inside Nevada City again! Hopefully “they” are recovering from the brutal unexpected attack on their tender sensibilities and have found the aftercare that “they” need, as well as alternatives to supporting the obviously heathen economy that makes up our fine county seat.

For those unfamiliar, confused, or tainted by misinformation, here is what rainbow flags don’t represent:

1) They don’t represent sexual acts or sexual deviancy.

We know there are many who immediately think of physical sex when it comes to pondering non-heterosexual, non-binary love and attraction. (That perhaps says more about them than LGBTQ+.) The flag’s rainbow colors aren’t about sex, at all. They are about love, which is something wholly different from sex.

Need proof? There are many couples who are committed, deeply in love, even married for decades, who never have sex. Often due to health or age reasons. Love at its deepest level does not depend on, nor require, sex.

Then there are people who frequently do have sex and are not at all in love or committed in any way. “Sex without love” is an act regularly performed outside of partnership, heterosexual or not.

Sex and love are not at all the same thing. Furthermore, love does not require sex, and sex does not require love.

What does the flag represent then, if it’s about love, and not sex? That love is not black or white. It is colorful and covers many hues and spectrums of feeling, not bound by one limited binary heterosexual situation, which by crass definition leaves everyone else left out, unavailable for love and commitment.

I’ve seen heterosexual men love other heterosexual men in ways that transcend and even exceed what they ever express towards women. For example, men who have survived crises together, like combat in war, who forge a deep bond and love for each other, with a personal commitment that crosses time, distance, and even spans their relationships with women that come and go. But their love for each other stays, and buoys them through life. Even that love is represented in the flag.

Love is not black or white. We welcome all versions of love in Nevada City. That’s what the flag says.

2) The rainbow flag doesn’t represent any political organization or partisan position.

Just ask gay/lesbian Republicans, conservatives, Christians, and others of every political and non-political stripe who are on the side of recognizing the value of accepting and supporting the rights of people who love others, regardless of their personal identity.

The flag is flown by people who are LGBTQ+ and their supporters and loved ones, and guess what: that’s a population that literally exists across every demographic, every religion, and every political party.

Misinformed people have been trained to think that “acknowledging the scientific reality of non-binary existence and embracing broader ideas of love” is a one-sided partisan issue, or maybe a religious issue due to their own beliefs, but that is solely their issue to work out, not the community’s.

There is nothing partisan about acknowledging gay and lesbians exist, that they are harmed and killed solely because of it, and that we see them and want them to feel safe, and welcome to be themselves.

3) The flags do not represent a “lifestyle choice.”

We know that we all have both male and female hormones, that we all have different ratios of them, and that the ratios change over time. We know that homosexuality is a feature of humanity, and has unjustly been repressed and dismissed as deviant by many modern cultures, forcing most to hide their identities until relatively recently.

We know that if it was a lifestyle choice, it would be something changed easily on a whim, like outfits for the weekend. “Hey, Louie, I’m thinking of being gay for the weekend. Whaddya think? Just for a couple days. Then back on Monday!” Or “Chrissie, let’s do heterosexual life for a couple days. I’m feeling bored. Ready?”

The science does not support this unproven theory. Misinformation, oppression, and confusion does.

In general, flags are flown in prominent positions under the U.S. and state flags when they are supporting threatened or marginalized populations who deserve recognition. POW-MIA. Ukraine. BLM. Rainbow flag. People being killed and marginalized, usually in unacceptable silence, just because of who they are.

Our community today literally runs off of the LGBTQ+ pillars of our community, whether it’s the historical duo of Osborn-Woods making KVMR and the Miners Foundry community gems that helped resurrect Nevada City, or our modern-era sheriffs, mayors, and city council members who are supported and free to be themselves and not repressed victims, as they would be in some parts of America.

The Nevada City economy greatly benefits from Bay Area visitors, and if you know how important tourism is, you’ll know that our community will enjoy a net benefit from the love people felt seeing these flags, offsetting any left-over inherited thinking that keeps a small portion of the most prejudiced among us stuck at home in the past, conjuring nothing but bad feelings in the face of love.

Thank you, Nevada City, for making an extremely courageous choice, allowing our community to progress, discuss, learn, and evolve.

Martin Webb is a writer and community activist living in Penn Valley