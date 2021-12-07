Martin Webb: Deadly curriculum at high school

I’m a 50-year-old father who has successfully co-parented two amazing children into young adults, a 2013 Nevada Union High School graduate and a 2021 Bitney Prep graduate.

I’ve lived here across four decades (mid-’90s, ’00s, ’10s, now ’20s) and during that time was blessed to have had two great long-term relationships, both with women who happen to be dedicated local teachers with 30-year careers.

As a result, over the past two decades I’ve obtained lots of direct experience with our local school curriculum, with daily input from two different students as they went through grades and schools, plus daily input from two different insiders’ perspectives.

Just for good measure, one of my children decided their first choice of high school wasn’t working out, and thus began a year-plus search for the best fit, and a stint at three local schools before finally choosing Bitney.

With all that local experience and background in mind, I wanted to speak up about the ongoing school curriculum crisis that is generating controversy.





Regardless of what people claim is “only being taught in colleges and universities,” using whatever fancy acronym people want call it, there is definitely one thing we all know is being taught today in virtually every single school district in America.

That is: They may be shot at school and never come home.

According to 2018 U.S. Department of Justice statistics, around 95% of our public schools teach students, from kindergarten through high school, active shooter drills.

When there is the same flush of concern for requiring permanent curriculum to teach kids to practice being hunted at school as there is for this critical race theory stuff, then our kids will really be well served.

These rehearsals largely started after Columbine in 1999. Back in the 2005-06 school year, only 40% of U.S. public schools drilled students on shooter lockdowns. As per Department of Justice data, by 2015-16 that ballooned to 95%.

The effects these have on students and their developing psyches on a mass scale is being documented and assessed for ongoing long-term negative repercussions and trauma.

Let’s call them “Children Re-Living Trauma” drills … CRLT for short. There is no doubt CRLT is being used everywhere.

At least 40 states legally require schools provide CRLT curriculum in the form of special schoolwide assemblies for kids across America, forcing them to act out that strange people are trying to make them die at school. The remaining schools outside those 40 states created the drills anyway, without a state-mandated “Hey You May Get Shot at School Today!” curriculum.

Ironically, a recent study (The Violence Project, 2019) of mass shooters showed that nearly all school shooters were students themselves. Thus, any regular training given to students in school, on how to hide from a shooter, is actually teaching the most likely future shooters what to expect on their big day and how to thwart a school’s plan. Well, crap.

Just for extra fun, either the public pays extra taxes for it, or we lose elsewhere in the system, as CRLT curriculum has turned into a big business that can charge districts tens of thousands of dollars. It’s a brand new profit center with an incentive to grow, reaching a $2.7 billion industry in 2019 to fake-terrorize kids for practice, while we watch.

Anyway.

I guess there is some other stuff people are talking about, too. CRT or something? Kids could be hurt by it and come out wrong maybe? I sure hope not. I know I raised mine right, and they weren’t robots for anyone’s agenda, being taught at home to be reasoned thinkers and observers. We did good. I hope you do, too.

I dunno. This other CRLT curriculum in the form of drills is definitely affecting kids. We all agree the teaching is happening.

Too bad it’s not like a “fundraising match” type of situation … ”for each hour you spend fussing about CRT, you match that concern by spending an hour fussing about kids dying at school.”

If only.

Ask a graduate if they remember being taught to fear dying at school and they’ll say yes, regardless of who their parents are or what school they went to.

Ask them what they think about their identity, skin color, and U.S. history, and what they say will reflect essentially everything about how their parents raised them, and almost nothing from class. Again, regardless of parents or school.

While you’re busy barking up the wrong tree, America is busy shooting children and stealing their tranquility. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone worried more about CRT than kids being taught to plan for and fear being hunted at school during childhood. My thoughts and prayers are also with the victims of next week’s school shooting, wherever it is. And the one after that. And the one after that.

Martin Webb lives in the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District.