Marjorie Bartlett: Vote ‘yes’ on the recall

Eric Christian, what are you doing for the next one to five years? Your commentary regarding the the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall was by far the most honest, accurate, detailed and interesting one I have ever read in this paper. By the way, I am definitely including Rogers and Riquelmy in that statement.

I am urging every person on both sides of the aisle and in between to read it. Any Democrat who refuses to read it because they only vote for anyone with a D behind their name is not only doing great harm to themselves but to their spouse and children. They might think they are a wonderful parent, but they setting their children up to have a bleak future.

Everything you said about Newsom was absolutely correct. The only thing I did not know was about the 2020 audit proposal. Talk about the fox guarding the hen house!

The only other thing I want people to know is about Newsom’s current wife, who runs a nonprofit, The Representation Project. Her nonprofit pays her $290,000 annual salary and she has also has received donations from a host of companies that have lobbied the administration or are involved in significant regulatory issues before the state. They include PG&E, which has admitted fault in several massive California wildfires, and Kaiser Permanente, which has done at least $35 million in business with the state in the past two-and-a-half years, as well as AT&T and Comcast.

When asked, “Isn’t his wife’s nonprofit a conflict of interest?” Gov. Newsom told reporters, “There is absolutely no correlation whatsoever. Period. Full stop.”





I guess there is one other little thing that maybe a lot of people won’t care about, but I will just mention it anyway. When Newsom was mayor of San Francisco, while being a married man, had an affair with a woman who was married to his campaign manager. So he is obviously a man who can innocently look you in the eyes while sleeping with your wife.

If you have not done so, I recommend you watch the upcoming debate with the final three men running for governor. Jenner and Elder refused to debate so I did not include them in that number. You can also see the prior two debates on YouTube.

Eric, you mention Larry Elder is most likely to win the votes. He was my guy until I watched the debates and then read all their bios. In my humble opinion, Kiley runs circles around all the others. Vote “yes“ on No. 1. We must get the corruption out of Sacramento!

Marjorie Bartlett lives in Penn Valley.