Marilyn Rosenbrock Nyborg: Supervisors should reject mine

I would like to quote two people who have more understanding of the issues surrounding the Idaho-Maryland Mine. And I plead once more that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors reject this project. In the event you did not see the brilliant letters to the editor from Judge Newsome and Dr. Kane, below are some of their comments.

Retired Judge Randall Newsome offered his expertise in a recent column in The Union. As a bankruptcy judge for 28 years, he has clearly done his homework on Mr. Mossman’s proposal. His conclusion is that it is doomed to financial failure.

Who will clean up the mess left behind? Nevada County.

Mossman’s track record strongly suggests another failed attempt with promises he cannot keep. The money on hand is not enough and he has already spent three or four years in his attempts to raise what would be needed.

Dr. Jeff Kane, another well-known member of our community, sums it up this way: “OK, lemme get this straight: Your mining operation will deplete our aquifer, contaminate our waterways, generate intolerable noise, toxify our air, lower property values, parasitize our electricity, decimate our tourist industry and carry our gold away — all this over the next 80 years — and in return we get some jobs. And you want us to allow this? Do you think we’re nuts?”





Mossman can do a lot of damage before he moves on. If none of the above is accurate … we have to ask ourselves if we can afford a water intensive industry in a drought that is destined to last for many years to come.

Marilyn Rosenbrock Nyborg

Nevada County