Marguerite Vulfs: Health is our real wealth

I first saw Nevada County in 1971 when I visited my grandfather, Hamilton Stone, on his new ranch on Allison Ranch Road. What impressed me was the clean environment and sense of well-being and health that Nevada County back then enjoyed. There was little garbage on the roads back then and the area seemed a perfect place to live and raise a family. Which I did and have mostly since 1978.

Nevada City, when I was 14 years old and saw it for the first time, seemed a place of health and unique offerings. It still is. Witness the recent City Council meeting on the ordinance on 5G technology. The real wealth of Nevada City is the health of its residents who then are able to make a difference in the lives of others, locally, statewide, nationally and globally.

I see people from around the world come to Nevada City at my work on Broad Street. They are more impressed with the friendly people, preserved architecture and unique offerings and environment than what they can access technology wise. They love the Farmers Market, the Tribute Trail, the air, the trees and the general well-being of the place.

Our Nevada City residents, of which I am one, welcome thousands of visitors each year to our neighborhoods in order for them to enjoy for a moment what we get to enjoy year round. Our fiscal health depends upon that. Our physical health must also be considered, and I encourage City Council members and the community to really weigh in on that when discussing a 5G ordinance.

Nevada City can be a leader in this and a beacon of light for others to consider.

We pride ourselves for health and well-being and we need to stand up for that with this ordinance for ourselves, our visitors and our future citizens.

Health is our real wealth.

Marguerite Vulfs lives in Nevada City.