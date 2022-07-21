Margie Determan-Rotberg: The assault on reproductive health care

I am writing to respond to Terry McLaughlin’s July 16 commentary, “Pro-life centers help,” which bemoans the 51 reported attacks consisting of graffiti and vandalism on what she calls “pregnancy resource centers” nationwide since early May apparently perpetrated by (her words) “pro-abortion extremists.”

Ms. McLaughlin apparently is unaware of the ongoing and escalating violence against women’s reproductive health clinics nationwide, some of which provide abortions, since 1977.

Statistics aren’t available since May 2022, but if one looks at the numbers and types of violence in comparison, the issue of who is actually perpetrating threats becomes quite clear.

For example, between 1997 and 2016, there have been 11 murders of abortion clinic staff, from doctors, clinic employees, a clinic escort, a security guard and a police officer by anti-choice zealots at our nation’s clinics. Graffiti and vandalism, as Ms. McLaughlin decries, pale in comparison.

In addition, violence by anti-abortion extremists has escalated dramatically since 2016. Just assault and battery arrests went from 15 in 2018, to 24 in 2019 to 54 in 2020, to 123 in 2021, an 830% increase.

Burglaries, stalking, arson, planting of hoax devices, death threats, including mass shooting threats, attempted bombings, vandalism, invasions, blockades, and hate mail/internet harassment and harassing phone calls all increased in the hundreds of percentage points over that period. You can check out the actual statistics here: https://5aa1b2xfmfh2e2mk03kk8rsx-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021_NAF_VD_Stats_Final.pdf

Now I am sure that Ms. McLaughlin does not condone this massive amount of violence perpetrated by anti-abortion zealots, as the 61% of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases, or the 83% of us who believe that abortion should at the very least be legal in cases of rape, incest or danger to woman’s life do not believe that pro-abortion protests should include vandalism and graffiti against “crisis pregnancy centers.”

After all, as the saying goes, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.” But the false equivalency of the actual reality of the incidence of violence perpetrated by anti-abortion individuals cannot be ignored.

Additionally, the fact remains that “crisis pregnancy centers” are not unbiased medical providers, and do not deliver unbiased medical services, regardless of who staffs them and who is their medical director.

From our local facility in Grass Valley’s website, which is featured prominently in Ms. McLaughlin’s commentary, here is the disclosure about their services: “’LivingWell Medical Clinic does not offer annual exams, birth control devices, mid-life services, abortion services or referrals, mammograms or breast screenings, in-vitro fertilization services, pre or post-natal care, treatment of infertility, or treatment of reproductive tract infections. You will receive a referral list of local physicians for continued reproductive care.”

The fact that they support women who have made a decision to carry their pregnancy to term fulfills a need that they perceive in the community, and they should be commended for that.

But to represent them as a provider of and supporter of “all options” is not accurate, as it is also inaccurate to say that women who seek care at clinics that provide abortion are told that “abortion is their only option.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Lastly, the pro-forma attack on Planned Parenthood in the closing of Ms. McLaughlin’s commentary is nothing if not predictable.

Planned Parenthood does provide actual women’s health care, which is the reason they receive government health services reimbursements and grants. They do not receive federal reimbursement for abortion services.

Since Dobbs, now without them, in large swaths of our country women will find themselves without reproductive health care at all. That is the tragedy that no amount of free baby clothing will rectify.

Margie Determan-Rotberg lives in Nevada City.