Margaret Burks: Do we really want two Dahles representing us in Sacramento?

How bizarre that in this day and age a wife can still be anointed to hubbie’s seat in Sacramento.

Hubby didn’t even need to die first so she could inherit it. Who needs an election anymore?

It’s pretty clear the cooked up election of No. 1 Dahle (Brian) to the State Senate (faking the political position of a trumped up Democratic candidate to split the vote) was part of the game plan. No. 1 Dahle denied responsibility and yet was the beneficiary of the fraud. He didn’t condemn it and by his silence condoned it.

Then somebody somewhere said OK, Mrs. Megan (No. 2) Dahle can have hubby’s seat, name recognition will carry the day, that’s qualification enough. What deal went down for this? Do we really need or want two Dahles representing us in Sacramento?

So, this brings me to my point. If you feel overwhelmed and pretty much sidelined as a citizen in your own country, this little District 1 special election gives you power. The more local the election, the greater the power, the louder the voice. If you are disgusted by politicians who sell us out over and over again, this is your chance to be heard.

Sick of partisan politics dividing us? Vote for Elizabeth Bentancourt, who will represent all of us with integrity. Her focus is on building understanding — not division — between all sides. She brings 20 years experience working on the real issues important to our farmers and our families — all of us that love our lands and forests and rivers and wildlife. She will be our voice. She knows how to get things done. She is not beholden to politicians, not beholden to special interests, and not beholden to hubby.

We don’t need No. 2 Dahle — another wannabe political hack. We need Elizabeth Bentancourt. We need new faces, fresh ideas, know-how and commitment. Vote for Bentancourt, don’t sit this one out, your vote has never carried more weight.

Margaret Burks lives in Nevada City.