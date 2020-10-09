Manny Montes: Virulent ideologies baking in our universities

Truth should just as easily surface above falsehood as oil does above water. Unfortunately, unlike the relationship between oil and water, only logic is required to have truth rise above falsehood. What we are now seeing on a daily basis is a virus injected into our cultural bloodstream by academia that dispenses with reason and objective truth.

The virus is critical race theory and intersectionality. These virulent ideologies have been baking in our universities for decades, and is now being served up in all our cultural institutions: America is an irremediably white supremacist, systemically racist society, and all white people are racist by virtue of their being white.

Dissent is not tolerated, and expects everyone to agree or be “cancelled.” Disagreement is characterized as willful ignorance. Their claims are all assertions, and evidence free. And yet, these virulent ideologies have successfully infected every corner of our society.

What are they teaching? Focus on the “hidden” racism in your workplace, your society, your school, your neighborhood, your books, your music, your food, your hobbies, your faith, your church, your community, your friends, your relationships, yourself, and everything else, all the time. How can anyone accepting this world view not feel the world is hostile to them?

Our media is shameful in their perpetuating the scores of lies told by the progressive left. They wouldn’t have to call them out as such, but provide countervailing evidence to the progressive’s assertions.

For example, while more whites than Blacks are shot by police, the progressive would assert, “The white population outnumbers the Black population. So when Blacks are killed by police, it is overwhelmingly higher than white killings.”

Statistically this is correct until you lay in another statistical factor confirmed by a 2019 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In the 75 largest U.S. counties, which is where most of the population resides, Blacks constituted around 60% of all robbery and murder defendants, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, even though Blacks comprise only 15% of the population in those counties. According to the study, the number of policing shooting of Blacks is less than what the Black crime rate would predict, since police shootings are a function of the rate at which officers encounter armed and violent suspects.

All of these ideologies refuse to substantiate their claims, and therefore cannot be argued with. They’re the most divisive elements in our society, and destruction of our founding principles. The so-called victims of systematic racism wallow in the myth perpetrated by these ideas and will soon do irreparable harm to the idea that is America.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.