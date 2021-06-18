Manny Montes: The power of gaslighting

Postmodernism has won the day, and its pernicious effects on our nation may very well mean our demise.

If history records this era correctly, it will show how the maneuver of gaslighting was employed in our political and cultural institutions in abhorrent and profound ways.

For those unfamiliar with postmodernism, it’s a philosophical movement that contends there are no objective truths. That reason and logic are Western civilization tools of oppression.

Postmodernism has placed objective reality and what we call truth on the chopping block. The denial of any role for reason or evidence is at the very root of postmodernism. There is much more to be said of postmodernism, but for the purposes of this piece, these characterizations will suffice.

In a previous column, one commenter made the statement, and I paraphrase, “The more one is educated, the more they vote Democrat.” I submit the more they’re educated, the more they believe nonsensical things, and the more distant they become from common sense.





Their education will have them believe that men can become women and women can become men, that there are more than two genders, that the gender of a child cannot be determined at birth, and that the entire planet will cease to exist if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels within the next 10 years.

These beliefs demonstrate their acceptance of postmodernism’s exclamation of no objective truth.

The astonishing thing is their acceptance of the biggest lies of our century: systemic racism, the police genocidal killing of blacks, and defunding or eliminating police will save lives.

These lies are having a profound effect on our cultural institutions, with no significant push back. The White House, our major corporations and a significant portion of our population have been mesmerized with the glare of the progressives’ gaslighting and accept these proclamations as true.

More importantly, those who can see the truth beyond the glare are fearful of the tremendous power of the cancel culture and remain silent.

Claims of systemic racism are based on the unequal economic and educational results of blacks, their disproportionate presence in our criminal justice system, and police genocidal killing of blacks compared to whites.

Surely, this can be seen by everyone. California hosted a discussion series in 2020 in which speakers stated “that any disparate outcomes in society must be the result of white supremacy.”

Taken at face value, how can anyone deny this? However, facts that dispel these myths are there for the pundits and politicians to reveal, and pay proper homage to the truth. That they haven’t done this is appalling and speaks volumes of the cowardice of their souls.

The truth underlying the disparate results economically begins with Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society welfare programs. These programs have decimated the black family structure.

Greater than 70% of births in the black community are out of wedlock. This is coupled with the fact that only 59% of black males graduate high school. These devastating statistics have profound effects on the lack of successful economic attainment, not racism.

Incidentally, economic success has nothing to do with the color of your skin. Nigerian blacks’ economic success in America is a testament to this. They are one of the most successful immigrant groups in America. They and Asian Americans outperform whites economically. So much for white supremacy.

Regarding our criminal justice system: According to The Washington Post data base, the police fatally shot 16 unarmed blacks and 23 unarmed whites in 2020.

A 2019 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found the following: In the 75 largest U.S. counties, where most of the population resides, blacks constituted around 60 percent of all robbery and murder defendants, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, even though blacks comprise only 15 percent of the population in those counties.

According to the study, the number of policing shooting of blacks is less than what the black crime rate would predict. And why the outrages prevalence of resisting arrest? Many, if not all, of these deaths would not have occurred if the suspect had complied, George Floyd being a prime example.

The progressives have hit pay dirt with their maniacal pronouncements of white privilege, white supremacy. Many whites have fallen prey to the tenets expressed in critical race theory, Robin DiAnglo’s “White Fragility,” and The New York Times “1619 Project.”

Marx’s bourgeois oppressing the proletariat has been replaced with the progressive whites oppressing minorities. Gaslighting on steroids. See beyond the glare.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.