Manny Montes: The giant has awakened

Mankind’s trajectory had been unchanged for millennia, characterized as the one or a few masters of the rest. But events such as Magna Carta as the flint that struck the iron, creating the spark that was the Glorious Revolution of 1688 in England, igniting the explosion that was our revolution in 1776, would dramatically alter this trajectory.

Enlightenment philosophy of the period gave our revolution its soul. This was the philosophy of individual liberty, that man is capable and must have the freedom to live as he sees fit. Our revolution created a new trajectory, and an entirely new order of governance was created.

Seen against the backdrop of all that had preceded it, our revolution is extraordinary to behold.

Today, however, America and Western civilization are legitimately at risk. The culture war has finally reached a pitch that makes it incontrovertible that it is here.

Today's ideological divide is irreconcilable. In sum, one view is much like America in name, and the other, America at heart. The in-name contingent are progressives' goal to change America, contrasted with the America at-heart contingent that retains the sense of life of our founding.





Critical theory was first formally described in 1937 and subsequently taken up by the Frankfurt school in Germany. The school’s goal was to take these communist ideas and try to figure out why Western civilization wouldn’t succumb to communism. Western culture was the culprit. They concluded that if you want to make room for a communist-style revolution in the West, you have to undermine Western culture from within.

The at-heart contingent still embraces the principles of limited government, individual liberty, free markets, fiscal responsibility, equal opportunity, self-reliance, meritocracy, and the rule of law.

Progressive social culture warriors eschew all these principles, viewed as systems of power and oppression that serve the dominant interests.

American at-heart supporters believe “America is the land of opportunity,” that “anyone in this society can succeed, if they work hard enough.”

Dare not utter these phrases on the University of California system campus. Or these phrases either: “America is a melting pot,” and “I believe the most qualified person should get the job.” All these phrases should raise red flags, according to the UC speech police. But these phrases once characterized us and made us proud of our America not too long ago.

Progressives’ thrust of multiculturalism — that Americans must owe the first allegiance to those who look like they do — has undone one of the pillars of our nation, E Pluribus Unum, (From the Many One). But progressives want it all, and their decades of indoctrination in academia have paid off.

Now our national culture — i.e., our board rooms, sports and entertainment media, the news media, our government, and now the military — has succumbed to neo-Marxist critical theory, and critical race theory, The New York Times 1619 Project and Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” They now view our K-12 system as the finishing touch for their anti-America agenda. They’re coming ever so close in their goal of radical social transformation.

Equality has now been replaced with equity; the distinction is vast and important. Critical race theorists explicitly reject equality. To them, equality represents “mere nondiscrimination” and provides “camouflage” for white supremacy, patriarchy and oppression, the principle proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, defended in the Civil War and codified into law with the 14th and 15th Amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

It is extraordinary that our educational system has embraced the thoroughly debunked “Zinn’s Educational Project,” the 1619 Project and now critical race theory to teach in K-12 government schools. The 1619 Project in its central claim states, “One of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.” An entirely debunked claim. Seven months after its publication, The Times’ own consulted fact checker revealed she had cautioned the paper against pushing this thesis. She was ignored.

Amid scholars’ criticism of the project’s central claim, the Times’ issued an update to change its claim to now read that preserving slavery was a motive for “only some of the colonists.” But even this is specious, as the British Parliament was yet another two decades away from talks concerning the abolition of slavery.

We ceded our publicly funded academia to the enemies of our nation’s founding principles and institutions. At-heart Americans see this now, and the giant has awakened.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.