Manny Montes: The cancel culture of the progressive left

The Jacobin terrorist of the French Revolution are resurrected in today’s Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs. The ubiquitous guillotine of the French Revolution is replaced with the cancel culture of the progressive left.

They have successfully crushed diversity of expression. Their insatiable campaign of political conformity is sweeping across American artistic, educational, business and entertainment institutions. “Gone With the Wind,” “COPS,” “Live PD” vanquished, as are Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and the squaw of Land ‘O Lakes butter. They’re gunning for the kid’s animation program, “Paw Patrol.” Country music stars are heeding the call. Lady Antebellum will be Lady A. The Dixie Chicks will become The Chicks?

As sure is the sun rises in the east, there is more to come.

Dare to speak views contrary to their beliefs, and they will have your head on the metaphorical guillotine. They don’t give a rat’s patootie about the hardships associated with a loss of income. In fact, they want you to suffer the hardship, the longer the better. They want to destroy careers, livelihoods and reputations.

The mindless terrorism is filled with hate; their fervor and indiscriminate judgment, and devastation are a mirror image of the French Jacobins. They would make the Taliban proud with the destruction of America’s monuments.

Why are they so angry and filled with hate? Postmodernism is the underlying answer. As defined in an earlier contribution of mine to The Union, I quote the Britannica summary again: “… For postmodernists, reason and logic too are merely conceptual constructs and are therefore valid only within the established intellectual traditions in which they are used.” For the postmodernist, reason and logic are the established intellectual traditions of Western Civilization, and must therefor be discarded. There is no other explanation as demonstrated by the following.

America is rotten at the root. Howard Zinn’s, “People’s History of The United States, and the NYT’s “1619 Project” have solidified this view in academia, and K-12. We have a history of slave ownership, and systemic racism during the Jim Crow era. But as Martin Luther King observed, “When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” It was his efforts that on the principles of our founding, the “promissory note,” the U.S. made good on that note, and our history of systemic racism was eradicated.

To the postmodern progressive, our nation, to this day, is immersed in systemic racism. Proof in their eyes, as some would say, is the genocidal killing of blacks by an endemically racist law enforcement, i.e., huge wave of police murdering unarmed black people. But, the facts to support that view just don’t exist; doesn’t matter, this is their truth.

According to the Washington Post data base, the police fatally shot 14 unarmed blacks and 25 unarmed whites in 2019. In 2018, there were 7,407 black on black homicide victims. The correct title for Black Lives Matter, should be Some Black Lives Matter, those shot by police. All the other black deaths are apparently besides the point. Incidentally, an example of systemic racism is “Affirmative Action.”

Next, the unequal economic results between blacks and whites is proof of systemic racism. No facts prove this; but this is their truth. Perhaps the fault lies with the fact that in the black community, greater than 70% of births are out of wedlock. This is coupled with the fact that only 59% of black males graduate high school. Add to this their higher crime rates related to their percentage of the population. Might these factors play a role in the unequal economic results? Most assuredly.

Finally, the unequal prison population of blacks vs. whites. Doesn’t this prove systemic racism? It may come as a surprise to most, but it was black congressional leaders that pushed Presidents Nixon, Reagan, and Clinton to toughen our crime laws in the hopes of stemming the rising tide of crime in black communities.

Some would point to the disparity of sentencing related to blacks use of crack cocaine, vs. whites use of the powered version. Crack was devastating the black community. Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-New York), and other black leaders wanted harsh sentencing for crack.

Reality escapes the progressive left, always.

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.